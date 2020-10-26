Take a look inside the iPhone 12

iFixit has conducted a teardown of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, giving fans a first look at the internals of Apple’s new smartphone lineup.

Opening the devices required the same tools and methods as previous-generation iPhones, including the application of heat, suction cups, and picks to separate the screen from the body.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have very similar designs, and even the layout of the camera system is the same – where the iPhone 12 Pro has an extra lens, the iPhone 12 has a plastic spacer.

iFixit noted that the logic board of both smartphones is much larger, most likely a result of the bigger Qualcomm 5G chipsets.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro also have identical batteries – 10.78Wh cells which are smaller than the previous generation’s batteries.

The logic boards of both smartphones are almost identical, as both are powered by Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic chipset, which the company has said is the most powerful smartphone chip on the market.

iFixit noted that the US models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include 5G mmWave antenna modules. These are not present on international versions of these smartphones.

The wireless charging coils on the back of the smartphones have been augmented with 18 magnets to enable the lineup’s new MagSafe functionality.

This feature offers an improved fast-charging experience as well as support for magnetic accessories that can snap onto the back of your new iPhone.

iFixit scored the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as a 6 out of 10 in terms of repairability, applauding the modular design and ease of display and battery replacements.

However, it also said that increased waterproofing measures can make repairs more complicated, and the glass on both sides of the smartphone increases the likelihood of drop damage.

Additionally, if the glass on the back of the new iPhone 12 devices breaks, you will need to replace the entire chassis after removing every component.

Images of the iFixit iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro teardown are below.

iPhone 12 teardown