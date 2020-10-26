LG Wing 5G coming to South Africa – Pricing and launch date

LG has announced pricing and launch dates for its unconventional LG Wing smartphone in South Africa.
The Wing sports a unique swivelling dual-screen setup that supports a number of configurations.
In its Basic Mode, the smartphone functions normally, with a single display on the front, a front-facing pop-up camera, and a rear-facing camera on the back.
In Swivel Mode, however, the entire front display can be turned 90 degrees, exposing a second smaller screen below it.
This allows the user to expand a single application to both screens when or two applications can be displayed simultaneously – one on each display.
Specifications
The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 765G chip with 5G network connectivity, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.
Its main screen comprises a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with 1,080 x 2,460 resolution, while the secondary 3.9-inch display comes with a G-OLED panel measuring 1,080 x 1,240 pixels.
The second screen can also act as a grip, with the Grip Lock feature allowing it to ignore accidental touches.
The LG Wing boasts three rear cameras – a 64MP wide lens, 13MP ultrawide, and 12MP gimbal motion camera. On the front, users get a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.
Pricing and availability
The LG Wing 5G is priced at R19,999 for the 128GB model.
It will be available from MTN on 1 November, followed by Vodacom on 7 November, and Cell C in mid-November.
Pre-orders for the smartphone can also be placed on the Cellucity website.
Specifications and images of the LG Wing smartphone are shown below.
|LG Wing
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 P-OLED
|Second Display
|3.9-inch 1,240 x 1,080 G-OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB, microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 13MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|32MP Pop-up
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
|Battery
|4,000mAh
