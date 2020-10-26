LG Wing 5G coming to South Africa – Pricing and launch date

LG has announced pricing and launch dates for its unconventional LG Wing smartphone in South Africa.

The Wing sports a unique swivelling dual-screen setup that supports a number of configurations.

In its Basic Mode, the smartphone functions normally, with a single display on the front, a front-facing pop-up camera, and a rear-facing camera on the back.

In Swivel Mode, however, the entire front display can be turned 90 degrees, exposing a second smaller screen below it.

This allows the user to expand a single application to both screens when or two applications can be displayed simultaneously – one on each display.

Specifications

The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 765G chip with 5G network connectivity, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Its main screen comprises a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with 1,080 x 2,460 resolution, while the secondary 3.9-inch display comes with a G-OLED panel measuring 1,080 x 1,240 pixels.

The second screen can also act as a grip, with the Grip Lock feature allowing it to ignore accidental touches.

The LG Wing boasts three rear cameras – a 64MP wide lens, 13MP ultrawide, and 12MP gimbal motion camera. On the front, users get a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

Pricing and availability

The LG Wing 5G is priced at R19,999 for the 128GB model.

It will be available from MTN on 1 November, followed by Vodacom on 7 November, and Cell C in mid-November.

Pre-orders for the smartphone can also be placed on the Cellucity website.

Specifications and images of the LG Wing smartphone are shown below.

LG Wing Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 P-OLED Second Display 3.9-inch 1,240 x 1,080 G-OLED Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD up to 2TB Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + 12MP Front camera 32MP Pop-up Network 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Battery 4,000mAh

LG Wing

