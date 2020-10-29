Huawei Mate 40 – A stylish flagship that packs a punch

The Huawei Mate 40 boasts an incredible combination of hardware and features, making it one of the best flagship smartphones of 2020.

This smartphone’s elegant appearance is distinctly unique, with an edge-to-edge 6.5-inch OLED display wrapping 68 degrees around its sides.

When viewed from the front, this gives the impression that the phone has no side bezels whatsoever.

Users will also notice smooth navigation and scrolling on this display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back of the smartphone is an impressive Space Ring rear camera array.

The Mate 40 comes in five distinct finishes – including Mystic Silver – which reflects a wide range of different colours when viewed at varying angles.

There are also pure-toned black and white glass covers as well as two crafted vegan leather models available in sunflower and orange colours.

Pure power

Within the Mate 40’s arsenal is the powerful Kirin 9000e processor, which is built on a cutting-edge 5nm manufacturing process.

This octa-core CPU boasts a 3.13GHz clock speed and a three-level architecture for high performance and great power efficiency.

This is also the first 5nm chip which comes with a built-in 5G modem – the Balong 9000 – capable of reaching theoretical network speeds of up to 6.5Gbps.

For powerful graphics performance, the Mate 40 sports the 22-core Mali-G78 GPU with impressive image processing capabilities.

This is ideal for competitive mobile gamers who need high frame rates in shooters like PUBG and Fortnite.

Perfect pictures

Huawei’s reputation as a leader in smartphone cameras is evident in the powerful configuration available on the Mate 40.

The main 50MP Ultra Vision Camera sports a 1/1.28 inch sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, RYYB colour filer array, and Octa PD Autofocus.

This delivers high-quality photos and exceptional 4K videos in numerous light conditions.

This lens is supported by a 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera which enables 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom.

An additional laser sensor provides accurate and fast focus, which means you won’t miss a moment of the action if you need to take out the smartphone and start snapping quickly.

On the front the Mate 40 sports a 13MP wide-view camera which allows for selfies in three perspectives, ensuring you’ll fit in everything you want.

Battery and specifications

The Mate 40 comes with several components and useful features which enhance the overall experience in everyday use.

A dual-speaker setup creates the impression of sound in a 3D space, which makes for a more immersive experience in games and while watching video content.

In addition, biometric security is offered through Face Unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Users will also get a full day’s use thanks to its 4,200mAh battery, which supports fast wired charging with Huawei 40W SuperCharge.

Below are specifications and images of the Huawei Mate 40.