Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could have a penta-lens camera

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows the upcoming smartphone with a new sensor in its rear camera block, reports OnLeaks.

According to this leak, the latest version of Samsung’s S21 Ultra includes either five rear camera lenses, or four lenses and an additional sensor of some kind.

“It appears that Samsung was quite indecisive regarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra rear camera configuration and according to my sources, the latest DVT (Design Validation Test which is the penultimate step before mass production) stage prototype includes up to five rear cameras or at least – and in fact, more likely – four cameras plus a yet unknown sensor,” explained OnLeaks.

OnLeaks previously provided a wealth of information about the S21 Ultra, highlighting the curved display which reaches between 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches.

The smartphone will reportedly use a centred selfie punch-hole cutout.

OnLeaks also noted that while it did not know the exact purpose for each camera lens, the flash had been included within the large camera bump.

The smartphone measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, while this depth increases to 10.8mm at the position of the camera bump.

While this smartphone will reportedly offer S-Pen support, it will not have a slot on the smartphone where an S-Pen can be stored.

Samsung Galaxy S21

OnLeaks previously released information about the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, which uses the same rear camera bump as the S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 measures about 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, with the camera bump extending the smartphone to 9mm thick.

In this leak, OnLeaks also confirmed that the Galaxy S21 range will be launched in January 2021.

“If you recently heard a rumour claiming the Galaxy S21 Series launch may happen sooner than usual and more specifically in January, know that my own sources corroborate this rumour,” said OnLeaks.

“Yes, Samsung will officially introduce the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021.”

The render published by OnLeaks is based on these changes and is shown below.