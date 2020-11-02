Oppo launches 2 new smartphones in South Africa – Pricing and specifications

Oppo has launched two new smartphones in South Africa – the A53s and the A15.

These smartphones will be available locally from 7 November and will come with full Google Mobile Services.

Oppo is the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer in China, it has the largest smartphone market share in Egypt and in South East Asia, and it has seen 102% year-on-year growth in Western Europe.

The two smartphones the company has rolled out to South Africa are detailed below.

Oppo A15

The Oppo A15 has an AI-powered triple camera which includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.

It also boasts a 4,230mAh battery, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.

This smartphone also supports HDR and offers 15 photo filters and 10 video filters.

The Oppo A15 sports has a 6.42-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 1,600 x 720.

“We are glad to introduce OPPO A15, which offers the essential features users need to satisfy their mobile lifestyle,” said Oppo head of GTM operations Liam Faurie.

“With OPPO A15, you can take great photos with the AI Triple Camera, enjoy the HD+ display on the 6.52” big screen, all the while enabling you to stay connected with your friends and family.”

It will be priced from R2,999 in South Africa.

Oppo A53s

Oppo also announced the A53s, which it said makes premium features accessible to more customers.

This smartphone comes with a 90Hz, 6.5-inch HD+ Neo-Display that also offers up to a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

It sports 4GB RAM and 128GB storage while packing a 5,000mAh battery.

“With the 90Hz Neo-Display, A53s offers a feature found on flagship-level smartphones, but still ensures long-lasting power, a faster performance, and an enhanced user experience that suit their everyday entertainment and communication needs,” said Faurie.

The Oppo A53s will be priced from R4,999 in South Africa.

Specifications

Both smartphones are available from a large range of South African retailers including Foschini, Cellucity, 4U, Chatz, Game, Hi, and Vodacom stores.

Specifications and photos of the Oppo A15 and Oppo A53s are below.

Oppo A15

Oppo A15 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.42-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB Battery 4,230mAh

Oppo A53s

Oppo A53s Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

Now read: Oppo smartphones officially launched in South Africa