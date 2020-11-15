Best Black Friday smartphone deals in South Africa

Takealot, Makro, Game, Incredible Connection, Loot, and Expert Stores are among the major stores currently offering Black Friday promotions on tech – which includes smartphones.

In many instances, these deals have been structured to run on a weekly basis before expiring and making way for new offers.

For example, Game and Makro are currently on their second batch of Black Friday deals – which includes a few smartphones.

Despite being the two largest ecommerce stores, neither Takealot nor Loot had any Black Friday specific deals on smartphones listed in their latest specials.

Black Friday discounts

We identified 10 of the best smartphone Black Friday deals available online, not including those which are available on contracts.

The majority of the discounts were available on either entry-level or mid-range smartphones, with Samsung being the best-represented manufacturer.

The cheapest smartphone on our list was a Samsung Galaxy A01 from Game, which retailed for R1,699, R300 (15%) less than its listed selling price.

Most of the other budget smartphones also offered discounts in the hundreds of rands.

In the mid-range, the picture was slightly better, with price cuts exceeding the R1,000-mark in several cases.

For example, Incredible Connection currently sells the highly-popular Galaxy A51 smartphone on a Black November deal for R5,999 – which it claimed was a R2,000 saving.

However, it should be noted this smartphone is also available for only R500-R1,000 more from retailers like Takealot and Loot.

The biggest claimed discount by pure numbers was on a Sony Xperia 5 smartphone from Connected Devices – which was down R2,800 to R12,999.

This was still only a 17% discount on its listed price, much less than what customers have come to expect from Black Friday specials.

Other deals

There may be better smartphone deals available in the coming weeks, as many of these retailers will be adding and removing offers and more will be joining in with their own Black Friday sales.

Cellucity also launched its Reveal a Deal a Day Black Friday campaign on 13 November. It will be offering a new deal on a smartphone or gadget for every day up until 27 November.

It is not possible to view the pricing of these smartphones ahead of time, but the company has promised discounts of up to 60% on these offers, which are revealed at 07:00 each morning.

Below is our selection of the best Black Friday deals available on smartphones during this week.

Hisense E40 – R1,899 (save R600)

Huawei P40 Lite – R5,499 (save R500)

Huawei Nova 5T – R6,699 (save R800)

Samsung Galaxy A01 – R1,699 (save R300)

Samsung Galaxy A11 – R2,899 (save R400)

Samsung Galaxy A21s – R3,299 (save R700)

Samsung Galaxy A30s – R3,999 (save R1,000)

Samsung Galaxy A51 – R5,999 (save R2,000)

Sony Xperia 5 – R12,999 (save R2,800)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite – R6,599 (save R1,400)