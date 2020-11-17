Take a look inside the iPhone 12 Mini

iFixit has conducted a teardown of the iPhone 12 Mini, which gives fans and potential customers a look at the components found within the smartphone.

Opening the iPhone 12 Mini required the same tools and methods used to tear down the other iPhone 12 smartphones, including the application of heat, suction cups, and picks to separate the screen from the body.

Perhaps most notably, the iPhone 12 Mini’s battery is smaller than those used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but significantly larger than that used in the iPhone SE.

The iPhone 12 Mini uses an 8.57Wh battery, whereas the iPhone SE has a 6.96Wh battery. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro use 10.78Wh batteries.

iFixit also noted that the iPhone 12 Mini’s Taptic Engine and loudspeaker are both smaller than those in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

There are also differences in terms of display technologies between the smallest iPhone 12 and its bigger counterparts.

Some of the components are seated in different places to where they are on the other iPhone 12 smartphones, and the iPhone 12 Mini has two display cables compared to the three cables available with the other iPhone 12s.

Interestingly, however, the camera appears to be identical to that used in the iPhone 12, including a f/1.6 wide-angle lens and f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera.

While iFixit was impressed that Apple had achieved this, it noted that the full camera system could have an effect on the Mini’s battery life.

Repairability

iFixit gave the iPhone 12 Mini a 6/10 score for repairability and noted that the most important hardware elements to repair – the display and the battery – are easy to access.

It also noted that most other major components are “modular enough to be accessed/replaced independently.”

However, iFixit said that the glass that covers the rear housing is fragile and impractical to replace.

“A single drop could necessitate replacing the entire body of the iPhone,” said iFixit.

Images of the iPhone 12 Mini after it was torn down can be viewed below, courtesy of iFixit.

Now read: Huawei sells its Honor brand