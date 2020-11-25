Samsung launches Galaxy A12 entry-level smartphone

Samsung has unveiled two new entry-level smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy A12 and the Samsung Galaxy A02S.

The Galaxy A12 is the more expensive of the two smartphones and offers impressive features for an entry-level handset.

“Featuring a compact design with smooth curves and a comfortable grip, the Galaxy A12 combines Samsung’s best smartphone features in an affordable package,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy A12 is the next iteration of the Galaxy A11 and is headlined by a quad-lens rear camera, which includes a 48MP primary lens.

The other rear lenses include a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens, while the smartphone also has an 8MP front camera.

The A12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display which houses the front camera in a teardrop notch, while a fingerprint sensor is embedded on the side of the device.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A12 sports up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, with an additional microSD slot supporting up to an additional 1TB of storage space.

It is powered by an octa-core processor as well as a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A02S

The Galaxy A02S offers users a cheaper option with fewer hardware features.

It has a triple-lens rear camera system which comprises a 13MP primary sensor and two 2MP secondary sensors that provide macro and depth functionalities.

It offers up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, although this can again be expanded through a microSD slot.

Other downgrades compared to the Galaxy A12 include an older micro USB port rather than a USB-C port, as well as no fingerprint sensor.

However, it has a similar 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display to the Galaxy A12, and also boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Pricing and specifications

The Galaxy A12 will be priced at €179 for the base version of the smartphone – which has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage – while the most powerful version of this smartphone will be priced at €199. It will launch in January 2021 in Europe.

The Galaxy A02S is priced from €150 and will launch in February.

It is unclear if these smartphones will launch in South Africa.

The specifications of these smartphones are detailed below.

Specifications Galaxy A02S Galaxy A12 OS Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display Processor Octa-core (2.3GHz, 1.8GHz) Octa-core (1.8GHz) RAM Up to 6GB 3GB Storage Up to 128GB + microSD 32GB + microSD Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Price From €179 R5,999 Galaxy A02S

Galaxy A12