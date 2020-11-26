iPhone 12 launch date for South Africa

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro are set to launch in South Africa on 18 December 2020, an industry source has told MyBroadband.

Speculation regarding the launch date has been fuelled by a post on Twitter from Cellucity, a mobile device cellular service reseller.

The company posted the date, “18th December”, followed by a sequence of five red and green apple emoji.

An industry source confirmed to MyBroadband that several iPhone 12 models are indeed set to launch on 18 December.

The models expected to launch on the day are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is not currently confirmed.

No pricing information is available yet.

18th December… 🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎 — Cellucity (@Cellucity) November 26, 2020

Confusion around South African launch

The rumours and “leaked” launch date of the iPhone 12 range in South Africa follows complaints that there has been no word from Apple or its Premium Reseller representatives in South Africa about local availability.

In recent years, information on availability and pricing for new iPhones in South Africa was available within the same month as the original global unveiling.

For example, Apple first unveiled the iPhone 11 on 10 September last year, with official availability in-store in the US on 20 September.

iStore subsequently opened pre-orders and revealed local pricing for the smartphone on 20 September, only 10 days after the first announcement. The devices would start shipping to customers only a week later.

In 2018, the Apple iPhone X range was announced on 14 September, with availability in US stores on 21 September.

South African pre-orders for this flagship were officially opened and pricing confirmed on 20 September, only seven days after its reveal. Shipping started on 28 September.

By comparison, no details have been forthcoming on the launch of the iPhone 12 in South Africa after more than 40 days from its unveiling.

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 12 range – its first line-up of 5G-capable smartphones – on 13 October 2020, after a month-long delay which was reportedly caused by a shortage of its new A14 Bionic chips.

At the time, the company said that customers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries would be able to start placing pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on 16 October.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max would open on 5 November in the same countries.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would be available in India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries from 30 October 2020, Apple said.

The latter date would align with the typical launch date in South Africa for previous new iPhones, but this has not been the case.

Now read: How much it will cost to replace a broken iPhone 12 screen