Qualcomm unveils flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile chip

Qualcomm has unveiled its Snapdragon 888 processor, which is its latest smartphone processor for flagship smartphones.

This processor is expected to be used in most popular Android smartphone makers’ upcoming flagship devices – such as Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

“Creating premium experiences takes a relentless focus on innovation. It takes long term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty,” said Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon.

“It takes an organization that’s focused on tomorrow, to continue to deliver the technologies that redefine premium experiences.”

5G improvements

One major improvement over Qualcomm’s previous flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 865 – is that the Snapdragon 888 has its own integrated 5G modem.

The Snapdragon 865 required smartphone makers to fit a dedicated 5G modem into the smartphone body over and above the space taken up by the processor, meaning the Snapdragon 888 will save smartphone makers a lot of space internally.

The 5G modem that will be used by the Snapdragon 888 is the Qualcomm X60, which uses a 5nm process which offers improved power efficiency and better aggregation across both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum bands.

Additional features supported by this 5G modem include global multi-SIM and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

Qualcomm also touted the Snapdragon 888’s next-generation AI engine, which it said will offer substantial improvements when performing relevant tasks.

This is powered by a completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor, which can drive up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS).

According to Qualcomm, this chip will also offer “the most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance” but did not provide details into how this has been achieved.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will also offer photography benefits over its predecessor, as it will now offer improved features such as the ability to shoot about 120 photos per second at a 12MP resolution – or 2.7 gigapixels per second.