Vodacom confirms iPhone 12 launch date for South Africa

Vodacom has announced that it will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup later this month.

The full lineup of Apple’s latest smartphones will be on offer, including the following:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

“Vodacom is excited to soon offer the eagerly anticipated new iPhone 12 family, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini,” Vodacom said.

“With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 family models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone.”

The company said the devices would be available from 18 December 2020, with pre-orders starting from a week before.

“Customers will be able to pre-order all four models of the iPhone 12 family on the 11th of December, with sales starting on the 18th of December,” Vodacom said.

The mobile operator did not reveal South African pricing for the new devices.

This announcement is in line with a previous statement from an industry source, who told MyBroadband the new devices are set to launch on 18 December.

South Africans have previously complained that there was no word from Apple or its Premium Reseller representatives in South Africa about local availability, with the new smartphones coming much later than usual to the country.