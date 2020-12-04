iPhone 12 South African pricing revealed

iStore South Africa has revealed the local pricing for the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup.

The retailer announced that the new devices would be available from 18 December and would be priced from R15,999.

“Customers will be able to visit their closest iStore or have their phone delivered directly to them, no matter where they are over the holiday season,” iStore said.

Customers will be able to purchase the smartphones for cash or upgrade their MTN, Vodacom or Telkom contract at iStores nationwide or online.

“They are also able to complete their contract upgrade at iStore, no matter where they initially signed up and have the benefit of selecting from major networks all in one place,” iStore said.

Below is the pricing for the new iPhone 12 range in South Africa:

Model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini R15,999 R17,499 R19,999 – iPhone 12 R18,999 R19,999 R22,499 – iPhone 12 Pro – R23,499 R25,999 R30,499 iPhone 12 Pro Max – R25,999 R27,999 R32,999

Trade-in values

iStore also allows customers to trade in their old iPhone device and get up to R12,000 back on a new iPhone 12.

Customers can get the following amounts off their iPhone 12 purchase when they trade in their old devices:

Maximum trade-in values iPhone 8 64GB R4,000 iPhone X 64GB R6,500 iPhone XR 64GB R7,200 iPhone XS 64GB R8,500 iPhone XS Max 64GB R10,000 iPhone 11 64GB R9,000 iPhone 11 Pro 64GB R11,000 iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB R12,000

“We always aim for the best iPhone experience by giving our customers access to many options, services and ultimate value under one roof. We provide a large variety of payment, contract and delivery options, all with amazing value offerings and after-sales support,” said iStore CEO Chris Dodd.

“This year, we have really focused on our online offering, so that customers are able to trade in, purchase for cash or upgrade their contract, all from the comfort of their home or wherever they are.”

iStore South Africa also offers free iCarePlus for all customers who purchase or upgrade their iPhone at iStore.

iCare Plus includes a screen replacement and a one-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1,999.

View the full iPhone 12 range and their local prices at iStore South Africa.

