Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 11 screen problem

A number of Apple iPhone 11 devices have experienced problems with their screens where the display stops responding to touch inputs.

In a statement published on its website, Apple confirmed the issue and said it would offer free display replacements to owners of affected devices.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module,” the company said.

Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

Customers who believe they are experiencing this problem can use the serial number checker on the Apple support page for the issue to determine if their device is eligible for a display module replacement.

“If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge,” Apple said.

“If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.”

“In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair,” Apple said.

The company added that this programme covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

