The best smartphones of 2020

2020 has been a landmark year for the smartphone industry in South Africa as a result of the launch of several local 5G networks.

This has aligned with the launch of several flagship 5G smartphones by the world’s most popular smartphone makers.

Beyond offering support for 5G, these smartphones offer improved performance and features – with particular focus being placed on these smartphones’ cameras, processors, and displays.

MyBroadband has highlighted some of the best smartphones to be launched in South Africa in 2020 below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 12 smartphones are always one of the highlights of the year in the smartphone industry, and the company did not disappoint in 2020.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the top of the range smartphone from Apple and is powered by Apple’s latest chip – the A14 Bionic.

It also boasts an impressive triple-lens camera and a 6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,242 OLED display.

The iPhone 12 was announced in October, while preorders opened to the South African market in November.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max OS iOS 14 Display 6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,242 OLED Processor A14 Bionic Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 3,687mAh

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is the best device you can get in Huawei’s Mate range of smartphones and offers a number of great features.

It sports a 6.76-inch, 90Hz OLED display and is powered by the cutting-edge Kirin 9000 smartphone chip.

The Mate 40 Pro+ also has a remarkable penta-lens camera system which comprises of a 50MP main lens, 20MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, 8MP zoom, and 3D depth sensor.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ OS Android 10 EMUI 10 Display 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 OLED 90Hz Processor Kirin 9000 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 20MP + 12MP + 8MP + 3D Front camera 13MP, 3D Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Network 5G Battery 4,400mAh

Huawei P40 Pro+

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is the best smartphone in Huawei’s other flagship range and offers significant improvements over its predecessor – the popular P30 Pro.

It uses a 6.7-inch, 3,160 x 1,440 OLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate – whereas the P30 Pro only had a 60Hz display.

The P40 Pro+ is powered by the improved Kirin 990 chipset which crucially supports 5G.

Huawei P40 Pro+ OS Android 10.0 Display 6.7-inch 3,160 x 1,440 OLED 90Hz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Rear Camera 52MP + 40MP + 8MP + 8MP Periscope + TOF Front Camera 32MP, TOF Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 5,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the best device in the first of three Samsung flagship smartphone ranges.

It has a 3,200 x 1,440, 120Hz OLED display – making it a great device for gaming.

It is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset in South Africa and its impressive quad-lens camera system is headlined by a 108MP primary lens.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED Processor Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The second of Samsung’s two traditional flagship smartphone lines is headline by the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the S20 Ultra also runs the Exynos 990 processor and boasts a quad-lens camera system headlined by a 108MP primary lens.

This camera system can capture up to 8K video and offers up to 100x zoom – making it a remarkable and versatile photography device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + TOF Front camera 40MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Network 5G Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was a much more impressive device than Samsung’s previous attempt – the original Galaxy Fold.

Its folded display is 6.2 inches while the smartphone’s main display measures 7.6-inches, meaning it essentially doubles up as a tablet when unfolded.

It also boasts impressive specifications – including a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, and a triple-lens rear camera system.