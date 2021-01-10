All the 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa

Following the launch of several 5G networks in South Africa, smartphones which support this new Internet standard have arrived in South Africa at a rapid rate.

Since this technology is still new and requires dedicated hardware that is not present in older 4G smartphones, it is usually more expensive to purchase a device that supports 5G connectivity.

The benefit of these devices, however, is that you can access faster and more reliable Internet on your smartphone – making it a great choice to buy a smartphone that supports 5G if you can afford one.

Many of the world’s largest smartphone makers now have 5G smartphones which are available in South Africa – including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Vivo.

These smartphones range from flagship devices which cost tens of thousands of rand, to the P40 Lite 5G – which costs just R9,499.

If it is time to upgrade your contract, or if you are looking to spoil yourself this festive season, we have detailed the 5G smartphones available in South Africa below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 OS Android 10 Display 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED + 6.23-inch 2,260 x 816 AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP + 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Display 6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,242 OLED OS iOS 14 Processor A14 Bionic Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Main Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Cellular 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, microSD up to 1TB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,125 OLED OS iOS 14 Processor A14 Bionic Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Main Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Cellular 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Exynos 990 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,300mAh

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED OS iOS 14 Processor A14 Bionic Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Main Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cellular 5G

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro OS Android 10.0 Display 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP, TOF Rear Camera 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 4,200mAh

LG Wing 5G LG Wing OS Android 10 Main Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 P-OLED Second Display 3.9-inch 1,240 x 1,080 G-OLED Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD up to 2TB Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + 12MP Front camera 32MP Pop-up Network 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Battery 4,000mAh Vivo X50 Pro Vivo X50 Pro OS Android 10 Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 AMOLED 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,315mAh Dimensions 158.46 × 72.80 × 8.04 mm (181.5g)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 2,340 x 1,080 OS iOS 14 Processor A14 Bionic Storage Up to 256GB Main Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 5G

Vivo X50

Vivo X50 OS Android 10 Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 AMOLED 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,200mAh Dimensions 159.54 × 75.39 × 7.55 mm (174.g)

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 5,000mAh

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 OS Android 10.0 Display 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 3,800mAh

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

LG V50 ThinQ 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.4-inch 3,120 x 1,440 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera 16MP + 12MP + 12MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh

LG Velvet 5G

LG Velvet 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,300mAh

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh

