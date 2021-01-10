All the 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa

Following the launch of several 5G networks in South Africa, smartphones which support this new Internet standard have arrived in South Africa at a rapid rate.
Since this technology is still new and requires dedicated hardware that is not present in older 4G smartphones, it is usually more expensive to purchase a device that supports 5G connectivity.
The benefit of these devices, however, is that you can access faster and more reliable Internet on your smartphone – making it a great choice to buy a smartphone that supports 5G if you can afford one.
Many of the world’s largest smartphone makers now have 5G smartphones which are available in South Africa – including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Vivo.
These smartphones range from flagship devices which cost tens of thousands of rand, to the P40 Lite 5G – which costs just R9,499.
If it is time to upgrade your contract, or if you are looking to spoil yourself this festive season, we have detailed the 5G smartphones available in South Africa below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
OS Android 10
Display 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED + 6.23-inch 2,260 x 816 AMOLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB/512GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP + 10MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Network 5G
Battery 4,500mAh
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Display 6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,242 OLED
OS iOS 14
Processor A14 Bionic
Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
Cellular 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED 120Hz
Processor Exynos 990
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
Front Camera 10MP
Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision
Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
Network 5G
Battery 4,500mAh
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,125 OLED
OS iOS 14
Processor A14 Bionic
Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
Cellular 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
Processor Exynos 990
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Front Camera 10MP
Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
Network 5G
Battery 4,300mAh
Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12
Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED
OS iOS 14
Processor A14 Bionic
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
Cellular 5G
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro
OS Android 10.0
Display 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB/256GB, Nano Memory Card
Front Camera 32MP, TOF
Rear Camera 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF
Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
Network LTE/5G
Battery 4,200mAh
LG Wing 5G
LG Wing
OS Android 10
Main Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 P-OLED
Second Display 3.9-inch 1,240 x 1,080 G-OLED
Processor Snapdragon 765G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD up to 2TB
Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + 12MP
Front camera 32MP Pop-up
Network 5G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
Battery 4,000mAh
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo X50 Pro
OS Android 10
Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 AMOLED 90Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Front Camera 32MP
Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor
Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Network 5G
Battery 4,315mAh
Dimensions 158.46 × 72.80 × 8.04 mm (181.5g)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Mini
Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 2,340 x 1,080
OS iOS 14
Processor A14 Bionic
Storage Up to 256GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular 5G
Vivo X50
Vivo X50
OS Android 10
Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 AMOLED 90Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Front Camera 32MP
Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor
Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Network 5G
Battery 4,200mAh
Dimensions 159.54 × 75.39 × 7.55 mm (174.g)
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Front Camera 10MP
Rear Camera 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP
Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Network 5G
Battery 5,000mAh
Huawei P40
Huawei P40
OS Android 10.0
Display 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card
Front Camera 32MP
Rear Camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
Network LTE/5G
Battery 3,800mAh
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.4-inch 3,120 x 1,440 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Front Camera 8MP + 5MP
Rear Camera 16MP + 12MP + 12MP
Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Network 5G
Battery 4,000mAh
LG Velvet 5G
LG Velvet 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Front Camera 16MP
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Network 5G
Battery 4,300mAh
Huawei P40 Lite 5G
Huawei P40 Lite 5G
OS Android 10.0
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card
Front Camera 16MP
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
Network 5G
Battery 4,000mAh
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.