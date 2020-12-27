The most popular Android versions of 2020

Android 10 is now the most popular version of Google’s operating system for mobile devices, according to statistics from StatCounter.

Initially launched back in September 2019 for Google Pixel smartphones, it had surpassed Android 9.0 Pie by August 2019.

As of November 2020, the latest version of the Android OS was running on nearly half of all Android smartphones and tablets.

This was likely because it had rolled out to more Android-based smartphones throughout the year.

The uptake in new Android versions is slower than with Apple’s iOS, because the operating system is supported by a myriad of smartphone manufacturers – including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Nokia, Sony, Oppo, Vivo.

Because of the vast differences in hardware between their devices and the fact that each manufacturer layers its own interface on top of the OS, it takes time to develop and adapt the OS version according to the right specifications.

By contrast, Apple is able to launch a new version of iOS on supported devices simultaneously.

Big jump for Android 10

From a small share of just 0.96% in November 2019, Android 10 climbed to 40.35% of the market by November 2020.

Second-placed Android 9.0 Pie initially rose to a high of 41.9% by December 2019 and then nearly lost half of its share in subsequent months – dropping to 22.59%.

All older versions of Android also declined and together accounted for less than 40% of total users by November 2020.

Of these, 8.1 Oreo was the most popular, with just under 10% of the market.

The tables below show the market share of the most popular Android OS versions on smartphones and tablets as of November 2020, while the graph underneath indicates how their market share changed over the course of 2020.