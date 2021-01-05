The best mid-range smartphones you can buy for under R10,000

5 January 2021

According to the IDC, the global smartphone market is slated for a major decline in sales in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its severe consequences on people’s livelihoods, the outbreak has wounded flagship smartphone sales.

Nevertheless, the demand for connectivity remained, and low and mid-range smartphones have seen significant growth.

In the second quarter of 2020, devices priced between $100 (R1,500) and $400 (R6,000) accounted for 60% of total global smartphone shipments.

The IDC explained that there continued to be a strong shift towards these devices in developing regions in particular, where they make up over 80% of smartphone volumes.

The organisation predicted that this share would continue to increase in 2021.

Options in South Africa

Mid-range smartphones have become great options for many due to offering a balance of pricing and features that are satisfactory for the majority of typical smartphone users.

Samsung has been a major player in this segment, with its Galaxy A series devices being notably popular.

The A51 has had a great year in particular, with 11.4 million units sold in the first half of 2020 alone, making it the top-selling Android smartphone for that period and the second-best of all smartphones.

For the third quarter of the year, Apple’s mid-range iPhone SE claimed that spot, with 10 million units shipped.

Aside from these noteworthy contenders, South Africa’s mid-range smartphone market is booming with a wide variety of options between R5,000 and R10,000 from multiple manufacturers.

Below are six of the best mid-range smartphones released in 2020 that you can buy for under R10,000 in South Africa.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 – R9,999

Apple iPhone SE 2020
OS iOS 14
Display 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 LCD
Processor A13 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Front Camera 7MP
Rear Camera 12MP
Biometrics Fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
Network 4G
Battery 1,821mAh, 18W Fast charging
Standout feature Entry-level price for Apple’s ecosystem

Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R9,499

Huawei P40 Lite 5G
OS Android 10.0
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card
Front Camera 16MP
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
Network 5G
Battery 4,000mAh, 40W SuperCharge
Standout feature 5G connectivity and super-quick charging capability

Oppo A72 – R7,499

Oppo A72
OS Android 10
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD
Processor Snapdragon 665
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Front Camera 16MP
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Connectivity 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Network 4G
Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Standout feature Large battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 – R7,995

Samsung Galaxy A51
OS Android 10.0
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
Processor Exynos 9611
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card
Front Camera 32MP
Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
Network 4G
Battery 4,000mAh, 15W Fast Charging
Standout feature Samsung Pay support for contactless payments

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
OS Android 10
Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
Processor Exynos 9810
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Front Camera 32MP
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Network 4G
Battery 4,500mAh, 25W fast charging
Standout feature Stylus included

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – R6,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
OS Android 10
Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD
Processor Snapdragon 720G
RAM 64GB / 128GB
Storage 6GB
Front Camera 16MP
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Network 4G
Battery 5,020mAh battery, 30W fast charging
Standout feature Large battery

