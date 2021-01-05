The best mid-range smartphones you can buy for under R10,000

According to the IDC, the global smartphone market is slated for a major decline in sales in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With its severe consequences on people’s livelihoods, the outbreak has wounded flagship smartphone sales.
Nevertheless, the demand for connectivity remained, and low and mid-range smartphones have seen significant growth.
In the second quarter of 2020, devices priced between $100 (R1,500) and $400 (R6,000) accounted for 60% of total global smartphone shipments.
The IDC explained that there continued to be a strong shift towards these devices in developing regions in particular, where they make up over 80% of smartphone volumes.
The organisation predicted that this share would continue to increase in 2021.
Options in South Africa
Mid-range smartphones have become great options for many due to offering a balance of pricing and features that are satisfactory for the majority of typical smartphone users.
Samsung has been a major player in this segment, with its Galaxy A series devices being notably popular.
The A51 has had a great year in particular, with 11.4 million units sold in the first half of 2020 alone, making it the top-selling Android smartphone for that period and the second-best of all smartphones.
For the third quarter of the year, Apple’s mid-range iPhone SE claimed that spot, with 10 million units shipped.
Aside from these noteworthy contenders, South Africa’s mid-range smartphone market is booming with a wide variety of options between R5,000 and R10,000 from multiple manufacturers.
Below are six of the best mid-range smartphones released in 2020 that you can buy for under R10,000 in South Africa.
Apple iPhone SE 2020 – R9,999
|Apple iPhone SE 2020
|OS
|iOS 14
|Display
|4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 LCD
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Front Camera
|7MP
|Rear Camera
|12MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
|Network
|4G
|Battery
|1,821mAh, 18W Fast charging
|Standout feature
|Entry-level price for Apple’s ecosystem
Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R9,499
|Huawei P40 Lite 5G
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, Nano Memory Card
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,000mAh, 40W SuperCharge
|Standout feature
|5G connectivity and super-quick charging capability
Oppo A72 – R7,499
|Oppo A72
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Network
|4G
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|Standout feature
|Large battery
Samsung Galaxy A51 – R7,995
|Samsung Galaxy A51
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
|Processor
|Exynos 9611
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, Nano Memory Card
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Network
|4G
|Battery
|4,000mAh, 15W Fast Charging
|Standout feature
|Samsung Pay support for contactless payments
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
|Processor
|Exynos 9810
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Network
|4G
|Battery
|4,500mAh, 25W fast charging
|Standout feature
|Stylus included
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – R6,499
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|64GB / 128GB
|Storage
|6GB
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Network
|4G
|Battery
|5,020mAh battery, 30W fast charging
|Standout feature
|Large battery
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.