The best mid-range smartphones you can buy for under R10,000

According to the IDC, the global smartphone market is slated for a major decline in sales in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its severe consequences on people’s livelihoods, the outbreak has wounded flagship smartphone sales.

Nevertheless, the demand for connectivity remained, and low and mid-range smartphones have seen significant growth.

In the second quarter of 2020, devices priced between $100 (R1,500) and $400 (R6,000) accounted for 60% of total global smartphone shipments.

The IDC explained that there continued to be a strong shift towards these devices in developing regions in particular, where they make up over 80% of smartphone volumes.

The organisation predicted that this share would continue to increase in 2021.

Options in South Africa

Mid-range smartphones have become great options for many due to offering a balance of pricing and features that are satisfactory for the majority of typical smartphone users.

Samsung has been a major player in this segment, with its Galaxy A series devices being notably popular.

The A51 has had a great year in particular, with 11.4 million units sold in the first half of 2020 alone, making it the top-selling Android smartphone for that period and the second-best of all smartphones.

For the third quarter of the year, Apple’s mid-range iPhone SE claimed that spot, with 10 million units shipped.

Aside from these noteworthy contenders, South Africa’s mid-range smartphone market is booming with a wide variety of options between R5,000 and R10,000 from multiple manufacturers.

Below are six of the best mid-range smartphones released in 2020 that you can buy for under R10,000 in South Africa.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 – R9,999

Apple iPhone SE 2020 OS iOS 14 Display 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 LCD Processor A13 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Front Camera 7MP Rear Camera 12MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Network 4G Battery 1,821mAh, 18W Fast charging Standout feature Entry-level price for Apple’s ecosystem

Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R9,499

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh, 40W SuperCharge Standout feature 5G connectivity and super-quick charging capability

Oppo A72 – R7,499

Oppo A72 OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Connectivity 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Network 4G Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Standout feature Large battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 – R7,995

Samsung Galaxy A51 OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Exynos 9611 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 4G Battery 4,000mAh, 15W Fast Charging Standout feature Samsung Pay support for contactless payments

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS Android 10 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Exynos 9810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Network 4G Battery 4,500mAh, 25W fast charging Standout feature Stylus included

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – R6,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Snapdragon 720G RAM 64GB / 128GB Storage 6GB Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Network 4G Battery 5,020mAh battery, 30W fast charging Standout feature Large battery

