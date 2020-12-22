The iPhone 12 is already the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone

Only two weeks after its launch, Apple’s iPhone 12 became the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone.

This is according to data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service, which showed that the new handset had accounted for 16% of all 5G smartphones sold in October 2020.

The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro was the second-best seller – with 8% of the market share for that month.

Combined, these two smartphones captured a quarter of the total 5G smartphone market during this period.

Trailing in the third position was the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which managed 4% of sales. It was followed by two Huawei smartphones – the Nova 7 5G and P40 5G.

Notably, for the period between January and October 2020, the iPhone 12 claimed the 7th position of all 5G smartphones sold.

The graph below shows the market shares of each of the top 10 selling 5G smartphones in October.

Reasons for impressive sales

Counterpoint Research attributed the iPhone 12’s impressive performance to several factors – including larger pent-up demand for the 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base.

“This was complemented by strong carrier promos, especially in the US, which accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales for the month.”

“All carriers were offering the iPhone 12 for $0 through a mix of the trade-in and unlimited plans,” the researchers added.

In addition, China and Japan also showed strong initial demand for the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 also has a wider market coverage than most other 5G models, which have regional presence. It is available in more than 140 countries.

The inclusion of mmWave support for the US models has also increased market penetration for this 5G standard – from 5% in September to 12% in October.

The researchers noted that demand for the iPhone 12 range will likely remain high in Q4 2020, particularly during the festive season.

