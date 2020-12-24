Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked

While the official name of Samsung’s next Galaxy S series remains to be confirmed, prices for the new smartphones have reportedly already leaked.

According to information received by German tech site WinFuture, the entry-level 5G capable 2021 Galaxy S model with 128GB onboard storage will start at €849.00 (R15,111) in Europe.

Notably, this is €50 less than the launch price of its predecessor – the Galaxy S20.

2021’s Galaxy S Plus model with 128GB will start at €1,049 (R18,668), while the top-end Ultra variant will begin at €1,349 (R24,011).

WinFuture noted that unlike the S20 range, the new line-up will not be available in 4G-only versions in Europe.

However, a 4G version of the basic 2021 Galaxy S model will be offered in “a few countries”, the site claimed.

Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30

While Samsung typically releases its new Galaxy S smartphones in February each year, reports have claimed the company will jump the gun and roll its next range out in January this time around.

According to Tom’s Guide, the smartphones will be unveiled on 14 January 2021 and be available starting 22 January 2021.

Although Samsung itself is yet to confirm the name of the new smartphones, MTN listed upcoming devices including the “S30 series” as part of a press release on eSIM support for future smartphones.

This would suggest the company is jumping from the S20 to the S30 moniker, in the same way it did from the S10 naming.

Various international tech sites, however, have reported that rumours indicate it will be called the Galaxy S21.

This would mean every subsequent Galaxy S smartphone’s name would align with the year of their release, eg. S21 for 2021, S22 for 2022, S23 for 2023, and so on.

Below is a summary of the pricing of the next Galaxy S series smartphones, according to WinFuture: