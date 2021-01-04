Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date revealed

Samsung has revealed that it will launch its new Galaxy S Series smartphones on 14 January 2021.

In a tweet published on 4 January, Samsung Mobile confirmed that its Unpacked 2021 event will be held on Thursday 14 January.

The launch event will be available to view via a live stream hosted on the Samsung website.

The Galaxy S21 smartphone range is expected to comprise three models: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to reports, these smartphones will be priced from €849 up to €1,529.

These smartphones will all support 5G connectivity, although 4G-only models will be made available in certain countries.

No charger or earphones

Samsung is expected to ship the next iteration of its Galaxy S Series smartphones without a charger in the box, according to a report by Softpedia News.

These devices will reportedly only ship with a USB Type-C cable in the box and will include neither a charging adapter nor a pair of USB Type-C earphones.

This aligns with the precedent set by Apple, which announced last year that its latest device series, the iPhone 12, would not ship with a charger or earphones.

Apple said this decision was taken to reduce the effect of its handsets on the environment.

Apple VP of Environment Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said the company had decided to remove these items from the box to reduce carbon emissions.

Jackson stated there were already over 2 billion Apple power adapters and 700 million Lightning headphones in circulation around the world.

In addition to decreasing e-waste and lowering the need for mining of precious materials, excluding the devices reduces the size and weight of the Phone box, which allows the company to fit up to 70% more products on a shipping palette.

This allows for reduced shipping costs per smartphone, which could be a contributing factor for Samsung’s reported decision to follow suit and remove the accessories from its Galaxy S21 boxes.