Qualcomm launches 5G chip for budget smartphones

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 480 chip, which offers 5G connectivity to the budget smartphone market.

The Snapdragon 480 is built on an 8nm manufacturing process and is the first 4-series chip to offer support for 5G, making this a big move forward in terms of allowing more smartphone users to connect to 5G networks.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said VP of product management at Qualcomm Kedar Kondap.

“The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”

The Snapdragon 480 uses an X51 5G Modem-RF System which allows it to support both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G.

Qualcomm says it will enable multi-gigabit 5G connections, allowing users of budget smartphones to enjoy “near-instantaneous uploads and downloads.”

The chip also offers Wi-Fi 6 features such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, and advanced wireless audio functionality.

It uses the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU, an Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm’s Hexagon 686 processor – offering “up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation”.

The chip also supports Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP – the first triple ISP in a 4-series chip.

This means the chip support offers support for smartphones that capture from all three camera lenses at the same time, supporting a triple 13MP photography, or triple 720p video capture simultaneously.

The chip also supports up to 120fps FHD+ displays and offers Qualcomm aptX audio, which is optimised for gaming and streaming.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021, said Qualcomm.

“We are excited that with the new Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will be able to deliver 5G connectivity, low power capabilities, and new entertainment features on smartphones devices at scale,” said Vivo product director Heliang Liu.

