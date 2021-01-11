Official Samsung Galaxy S21 images leaked

Official marketing images for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 have been leaked days before its official launch.

First shared by reputed tech insider @OnLeaks, the pictures show the new design of the Galaxy S21 camera bumps and two colour schemes in which the smartphones will be offered.

What appears to be the standard Galaxy S21 model is shown in a violet body colour.

It comes with a triple-camera configuration arranged in a straight column on a rose gold rounded rectangular bump that wraps around the smartphone’s edge.

The second smartphone – which is likely the Ultra variant – appears to add two more lenses/sensors and comes in an all-black design.

These images match previous reports in which leakers created renders based on descriptions of the new phones from insiders.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S21 range on 14 January, with general availability slated for 29 January.

Models and specifications

As with the company’s previous flagship releases, many details around the Galaxy S21 have been leaked in recent months.

According to current reports, three models will be available – the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The base model will reportedly boast a 6.2-inch display, powerful triple-rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and will run on either the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region.

The S21+ is expected to include the same camera and processor but will offer a larger 6.7-inch screen as well as a bigger 4,800mAh battery.

The premium Galaxy S21 Ultra will supposedly feature a 6.8-inch display, a more powerful quad-camera with Gen 2 sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung will also be adding one of the key features on its Note range – support for the Galaxy S pen stylus – to this top-end model.

According to information received by German tech site WinFuture, the entry-level 5G capable 2021 Galaxy S model with 128GB onboard storage will start at €849.00 (R15,946) in Europe.

The Galaxy S+ model with 128GB will be priced at €1,049 (R19,702), while the top-end Ultra variant will begin at €1,349 (R25,337).

Following in the footsteps of Apple with its iPhone 12 launch, Samsung is expected not to include a wall charging adapter with any of its new smartphones.

Below is one of the Galaxy S21 marketing images published by @OnLeaks.

