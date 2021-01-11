New iPhone SE could launch in April – Report

Apple could launch a new iPhone SE model in April 2021, according to a report by Macotakara.

Chinese manufacturers of Apple products told the publication that the new iPhone SE model would be unveiled in April alongside the next generation of AirPods Pro devices.

The report did not provide any additional information on the 2021 version of the iPhone SE but did state that the second-generation AirPods Pro would sport a new charging case design which will be 21mm thick, 46mm high, and 54mm wide.

In April 2020, Apple launched the 2020 version of the iPhone SE – a cheaper and smaller smartphone than its flagship devices which used the same powerful processor.

This could mean that Apple will release an updated version of this iPhone SE in April 2021, possibly sporting a new chipset or other features while remaining relatively cheap compared to Apple’s flagship iPhones.

Apple has not yet revealed any information about its upcoming iPhone devices, including the rumoured iPhone SE 2021.

New iPhone SE

Fans of the small, lightweight Apple smartphones were excited to see the launch of the iPhone SE 2020 last year.

The device launched with a price tag of R9,999 in South Africa – significantly cheaper than the R16,999 iPhone 11 which was the flagship iPhone at the time.

Despite its cheaper price, the smartphone packed the same Apple A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11. This chip has since been succeeded by the A14 Bionic used in the iPhone 12 lineup.

There are significant differences in the design of the iPhone SE and the flagship iPhone range – most notably the size.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a screen size of 4.7 inches, which is minute compared with the 6.1-inch display on the standard iPhone 11.

It also has a Home Button on the front below the screen – a hardware feature that was discontinued on flagship iPhones a while ago in favour of full-face touch screens.

There is currently no official information on a new version of the iPhone SE, but if it does launch this year, it is expected to maintain the tradition of being significantly smaller and cheaper than its flagship counterparts.

Now read: All the 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa