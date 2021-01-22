Samsung has killed off the Galaxy Note – Report

Samsung has decided to stop making its Galaxy Note line-up of smartphones, according to a report from Softpedia News.

The report cited a cryptic tweet from tech leaker Ice Universe, which included the caption “Galaxy Note” and an image with a “The End” movie credit.

Ice Universe was one of the early insiders who confirmed this year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra would support the S Pen stylus which previously only worked on Galaxy Note smartphones.

His latest claim has been confirmed by display industry insider Ross Young, who recently tweeted that there is no Note 21 forthcoming. Young added, however, that a Note 20 Fan Edition may yet be launched.

Samsung’s Note smartphones initially set themselves apart from the S Series flagships as products for professional and business users, offering much larger displays more suitable for use with a stylus.

For example, the original Galaxy Note released in 2011 had a 5.29-inch display, which was very large by that period’s standards. By contrast, the first Galaxy S model’s screen size measured around 4 inches.

However, the two line-ups have in recent years grown closer to each other both in terms of hardware and screen sizes,.

Fast-forward to 2020’s releases, and the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra both boast 6.9-inch displays.

With the differences in display sizes and now support for the S Pen no longer being factors, it makes little sense for Samsung to keep offering two distinct flagship line-ups.

S Pen coming to more devices

President and Head of Samsung Mobile’s Communication Business TM Roh earlier this month said that S Pen support would be added to more devices in the future.

“We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future,” Roh said.

“We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations,” Roh added.

