Xiaomi shows off smartphone with quad-curved display and no ports or buttons

Xiaomi has showcased a new concept smartphone boasting a four-sided curved display with no buttons or ports.

“Pushing the limits of the classic smartphone form-factor, Xiaomi engineers tried to make the smartphone as simple as possible and bring the ‘just a screen’ form-factor a step closer to life,” the company stated in a blog post about the concept.

The smartphone’s “quad-curved waterfall display” drops around the top, bottom, left, and right sides of the smartphone at an angle of 88 degrees, covering almost the entire frame with screen.

Xiaomi stated that manufacturing the quad-curved glass panel and 3D bonding process were the biggest challenges in producing the smartphone, requiring “thousands of attempts”.

“The 88-degree ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production. Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially,” Xiaomi said.

“Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88-degree bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800°C high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures,” it added.

No ports or buttons

With the all-screen edges of the smartphone, the conventional physical power and volume buttons, SIM card slots, and charging or headphone ports have been removed.

Instead, Xiaomi has relied on 46 self-patented technologies to replicate the functions of these components.

“Groundbreaking technologies and engineering solutions – including ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramics, an industry-first flexible film display acoustic technology, third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging, eSIM chips, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, and more – are seamlessly integrated together,” Xiaomi said.

It it not clear if the company plans to take this smartphone or one with a similar design to the market.

Its previous ambitious concepts such as the Mi Mix Alpha with wraparound display and a dual-folding smartphone never made it to retail.

Below are images and a video of Xiaomi’s Quad-curved Waterfall Display smartphone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now read: Apple working on Lightning cable that will last longer