Apple could kill off the iPhone 12 Mini this year – Report

Apple is considering halting production of its iPhone 12 Mini smartphone due to a lack of demand, according to a report by Softpedia News.

The iPhone 12 Mini was released alongside the flagship iPhone 12 range last year, but sales have reportedly been poor since launch and have not recovered in the first quarter of 2021.

The report stated that Apple had previously lowered the production volumes for the smaller iPhone 12 model, redirecting capacity to the production of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max.

It is rumoured to now be taking this strategy one step further by discontinuing the production of the iPhone 12 Mini entirely.

While it would be irregular for Apple to stop production on a current-generation smartphone released less than a year ago, the iPhone 12 Mini may soon be replaced by another smaller iPhone model.

New iPhone SE in the works

Apple may be working on a new iPhone SE which would effectively replace the current iPhone 12 Mini, according to recent reports.

Chinese manufacturers of Apple products have reportedly said that the new iPhone SE model would be unveiled in April alongside the next generation of AirPods Pro devices.

This would effectively replace the iPhone 12 Mini as a smaller iPhone option for most buyers, which could be why Apple is reportedly considering stopping production of the iPhone 12 Mini in the near future.

In April 2020, Apple launched the 2020 version of the iPhone SE – a cheaper and smaller smartphone than its flagship devices which used the same powerful processor.

The device launched with a price tag of R9,999 in South Africa – significantly cheaper than the R16,999 iPhone 11 which was the flagship iPhone at the time.

Apple has not yet revealed any information about its upcoming iPhone devices, including the rumoured iPhone SE 2021.

