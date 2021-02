New concept shows foldable iPhone that can transform into an iPad

A new concept video has shown what Apple’s take on a foldable smartphone that can convert into a tablet could look like.

YouTube user Svyatoslav Alaexandrov from ConceptsiPhone created a series of renders for a hypothetical device called the iPhone Fold.

It uses the same booklet-style function as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones – which employ one smaller front display with an enclosed second display folded behind.

In its “iPhone mode”, the device boasts a 6.3-inch display on the front, slightly larger than the screen on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Unfolding the smartphone reveals a second 8-inch display, around the same size as that of the iPad Mini.

From a design perspective, the device would come with the same flat-edge and camera housing that are featured in the iPhone 12 line-up.

The device is further imagined with an all-screen Touch ID fingerprint reader that can be activated through a swipe of the display, as well as a smaller notch with improved Face ID.

Other upgrades from previous iPhones would include a second-generation LiDAR scanner and a new 5nm A15 Bionic processor.

Apple working on foldable smartphone

While there is no official confirmation that Apple will be releasing a foldable smartphone any time soon, multiple reports have claimed the company has spent time on such a design.

However, unlike the concept video suggests, current information points to a smartphone that will feature a clamshell form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr foldables.

These smartphones feature standard size displays which can be folded down the middle into a more compact shape, reminiscent of a flip phone.

According to Front Page Tech analyst Jon Prosser a prototype of this foldable iPhone has actually been developed.

However, unlike Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola’s smartphones Рwhich use foldable glass or plastic displays РApple employed two separate display panels to form a single large main screen.

Bloomberg previously reported that sources familiar with the matter claimed internal discussions have revolved around a number of foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, a foldable iPhone is likely years away or ultimately may never be introduced, the report has added.

Below is the video showcasing ConceptsiPhone’s idea of what a foldable iPhone phablet could look like.

Now read: The fastest charging smartphones in the world