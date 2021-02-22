New concept shows foldable iPhone that can transform into an iPad

A new concept video has shown what Apple’s take on a foldable smartphone that can convert into a tablet could look like.

YouTube user Svyatoslav Alaexandrov from ConceptsiPhone created a series of renders for a hypothetical device called the iPhone Fold.

It uses the same booklet-style function as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones – which employ one smaller front display with an enclosed second display folded behind.

In its “iPhone mode”, the device boasts a 6.3-inch display on the front, slightly larger than the screen on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Unfolding the smartphone reveals a second 8-inch display, around the same size as that of the iPad Mini.

From a design perspective, the device would come with the same flat-edge and camera housing that are featured in the iPhone 12 line-up.

The device is further imagined with an all-screen Touch ID fingerprint reader that can be activated through a swipe of the display, as well as a smaller notch with improved Face ID.

Other upgrades from previous iPhones would include a second-generation LiDAR scanner and a new 5nm A15 Bionic processor.

Apple working on foldable smartphone

While there is no official confirmation that Apple will be releasing a foldable smartphone any time soon, multiple reports have claimed the company has spent time on such a design.

However, unlike the concept video suggests, current information points to a smartphone that will feature a clamshell form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr foldables.

These smartphones feature standard size displays which can be folded down the middle into a more compact shape, reminiscent of a flip phone.

According to Front Page Tech analyst Jon Prosser a prototype of this foldable iPhone has actually been developed.

However, unlike Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola’s smartphones – which use foldable glass or plastic displays – Apple employed two separate display panels to form a single large main screen.

Bloomberg previously reported that sources familiar with the matter claimed internal discussions have revolved around a number of foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, a foldable iPhone is likely years away or ultimately may never be introduced, the report has added.

Below is the video showcasing ConceptsiPhone’s idea of what a foldable iPhone phablet could look like.

Now read: The fastest charging smartphones in the world