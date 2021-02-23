Huawei unveils new Mate X2 foldable smartphone

Huawei has pulled the wraps off its latest foldable smartphone – the Mate X2.

In a move away from the wraparound form factor of its 2019 and 2020 predecessors, the company has instead opted for the booklet-like design used in Samsung’s Fold devices.

Whereas the Mate X had a single display that could be folded down to snap to the back of the smartphone, the Mate X2 offers one standard-sized display on the front and a second larger screen tucked behind it.

The folding mechanism is supported by a new multi-dimensional hinge which Huawei said employs innovative materials and forging techniques to provide a smoother unfolding experience.

This gives the smartphone a slightly wedged shape, with the thinnest part measuring around 4.4mm.

Huawei said the centre of gravity is shifted closer to where the user would hold the smartphone, ensuring an easier grip.

In its folded position, the smartphone offers a 6.45-inch OLED display with a 2,480 x 2,200 resolution. When unfolded, the user gets an 8-inch OLED with 2,700 x 1,160 pixels.

Both displays boast up to 90Hz refresh rates for smoother navigation and animations.

Internal hardware and camera

On the inside, the smartphone features the same 5nm octa-core Kirin 9000 processor which debuted in the Mate 40 Pro last year.

This is supported by 8GB of RAM, while buyers will have the option of either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Power is provided by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 55W wired SuperCharge through its USB-C port. Huawei makes no mention of wireless charging.

For photography, the Mate X2 comes with the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, comprising a 50MP main lens, 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto sensor, and 8MP zoom camera.

The system supports 100x Digital Zoom and RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) Telephoto technology for better colour accuracy.

Software and release date

Like most recently released Huawei smartphones, the Mate X2 does not support Google Mobile Services (GMS).

It will ship running the EMUI 11.0 OS based on Android 10, although Huawei has said it plans for the Mate X2 to be one of the first to be updated to its own HarmonyOS operating system in April.

The Mate X2 will be available in China from 25 February at a price tag of ¥17,999 (R40,750) for the 256GB version. The 512GB variant will set you back ¥18,999 (R43,050).

Four colour options are available – Black, White, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Pink.

It is not clear whether Huawei has any plans to launch in South Africa or any other countries, however, as the Mate X and Mate XS were only ever officially sold in China.

Below are the specifications and images of the Huawei Mate X2.