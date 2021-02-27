Why Bill Gates uses an Android smartphone

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has confirmed he is still an Android smartphone user.

This was revealed in a recent interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin on the growingly popular audio chat app Clubhouse.

Gates has previously spoken about his preference for Android, which is why Sorkin was curious to know if it had changed given that he was speaking on an app currently only available on iOS.

“I actually use an Android phone. Because I want to keep track of everything, I’ll often play around with iPhones, but the one I carry around happens to be Android,” Gates said.

Gates stated the reason he preferred Android smartphones was because Microsoft’s software was sometimes pre-installed on these devices in a way that made it easy for him to use.

“They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to,” Gates said.

He joked that he was not an Android purist, however, with a lot of his friends having iPhones.

Samsung a firm favourite

While Gates did not state which exact smartphone brand and model he used, there are a few possibilities which can be singled out.

One of the companies which has worked particularly closely with Microsoft in recent times is Samsung.

The companies have partnered to better optimise apps and deliver seamless integration between Samsung’s handsets and the Windows 10 OS.

Samsung currently ships its smartphones with apps like Skype, Microsoft Office, Outlook, and OneDrive.

It also supports Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Link to Windows feature, allowing users to easily take calls, check notifications, and see photos and messages from their smartphone on a connected Windows 10 PC.

Microsoft now even sells Samsung smartphones on its own online store.

Another possibility is that Gates is using Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual screen smartphone, which itself runs Android.

