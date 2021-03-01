Apple customer orders iPhone 12, gets apple yoghurt instead

An Apple customer in China has been left disappointed after her purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro Max took an unexpected turn.

According to a report from Global Times, a woman by the surname Liu had posted a video on Weibo in which she claimed she had placed an online order of 10,099 yuan (R23,452) for an iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB.

Her order arrived on schedule two days later, but instead of the iPhone smartphone she expected, her package contained a box of apple-flavoured yoghurt.

A screenshot from her video can be seen below.

Liu stated that she did not receive the package directly, but picked it up from a parcel locker in her residential community.

Although scammers often target online shoppers with fake or even non-existent products, Liu’s case appears to be more of a rarity as she had supposedly used the official Apple store for her purchase.

While it’s possible that fraudsters could have created a copycat website that looked like Apple’s own and caught Liu out, the police have said they believe the iPhone may have been stolen in transit, and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Both Apple and courier Express Mail Service have also told Global Times they are investigating the incident.

iPhone 12 sales booming

Liu is one of the millions of customers who purchased one of Apple’s latest iPhones in recent months.

The company reported record sales for iPhones in the last quarter of 2020, with a figure of $65.6 billion.

This was 17% higher than during the same period in 2019, and Apple’s best three-month iPhone sales run to date.

The company even surpassed Samsung in terms of global smartphone sales in that quarter.

According to the Gartner smartphone sales report, Apple sold almost 80 million iPhones between October and December 2020, compared to just over 62 million sold by Samsung.

This meant it clenched 20.8% of the market share for that quarter, compared to the 16.2% held by Samsung.

