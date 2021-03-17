Samsung unveils new Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy A Series smartphones – the Galaxy A52 and A72 – at its Awesome Unpacked event on 17 March 2021.

The Galaxy A52 is also available in a 5G model and both upper-mid-range devices sport a number of improvements over their previous-generation versions.

“The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery,” Samsung said.

“The Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab.”

Both the A52 and A72 sport impressive camera systems, with each device boasting a quad-lens camera system with 64MP primary sensors.

These support 4K video recording and intelligent optical image stabilisation for high-resolution photos and videos, as well as excellent night shooting capabilities.

Upgraded displays and batteries

Samsung has overhauled the battery and display technology for its new devices, with each boasting high-refresh-rate AMOLED panels.

The Galaxy A52 and A72 offer 90Hz refresh rates on their FHD+ screens, while the 5G version of the Galaxy A52 has a 120Hz display.

The display technology is also Eye Care-certified, Samsung said, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with Eye Comfort Shield.

Samsung has also tweaked the physical design of the Galaxy A series, with these new smartphones sporting rounded edges and minimal camera bumps.

One of the most impressive features of these new smartphones is their improved battery life.

Samsung said the 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy A52 and 5,000mAh cell on the Galaxy A72 will last for two days of use.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are also equipped with stereo speakers, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and support for external memory of up to 1TB.

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in four colours: Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Samsung said the smartphones will be available from today internationally at the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy A52 – €349

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – €429 (In selected markets)

(In selected markets) Samsung Galaxy A72 – €449

There is currently no information on availability or pricing for South Africa.

Specifications

Specifications Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G 5G Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB /6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD 128GB / 256GB, microSD 128GB / 256GB, microSD Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Network LTE 5G LTE Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Price €349 €429 €449

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A72

