Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 – South African prices revealed

The South African retail prices of Samsung’s newest Galaxy A series have been revealed.

Online retailer Cellucity has listed the pricing for the new smartphones, adding that they have stock of the new devices and are currently selling the smartphones.

In addition to the newly announced Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 handsets, the store is also selling the recently-launched Galaxy A32 – a cheaper smartphone in the new Galaxy A series lineup.

Like the newer devices, this smartphone sports a powerful quad-lens camera system and an impressive 5,000mAh battery.

5G versions of the new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are not yet available from retailers locally. The local retail pricing for the new Galaxy A series devices is listed below:

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE 128GB – R5,999

Samsung Galaxy A52 LTE 128GB – R6,999

Samsung Galaxy A72 LTE 128GB – R8,999

The smartphones are also expected to be available from local mobile operators on contact deals in the near future.

Upgraded hardware and camera

Samsung has overhauled the battery and display technology for its new devices, with each boasting high-refresh-rate AMOLED panels.

The Galaxy A52 and A72 offer 90Hz refresh rates on their FHD+ screens, while the 5G version of the Galaxy A52 has a 120Hz display.

The Galaxy A32 also has an AMOLED FHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Samsung has also tweaked the physical design of the Galaxy A series, with these new smartphones sporting rounded edges and minimal camera bumps.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are also equipped with stereo speakers, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and support for external memory of up to 1TB.

The new Galaxy A Series is available in four colours: Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Below are the specifications and prices of the Galaxy A series models available in South Africa.

Galaxy A72 – R8,999

Samsung Galaxy A72 OS Android 11 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 720G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 32MP Network LTE Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Battery 5,000mAh Price R8,999

Galaxy A52 – R6,999

Samsung Galaxy A52 OS Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Network LTE Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Battery 4,500mAh Price R6,999

Galaxy A32 – R5,999