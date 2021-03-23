Huawei Mate 40 Pro South African price and launch date revealed

Huawei South Africa has revealed the local pricing for the company’s Mate 40 Pro premium flagship smartphone.

The company told MyBroadband that the Mate 40 Pro would be available from 1 April locally and would be priced at a recommended retail price of R19,999.

Huawei South Africa said the smartphone will be available on postpaid and prepaid across mobile operator channels, with contract sales expected to remain the biggest driver of sales volumes for the high-end handset.

Huawei confirmed that the Mate 40 Pro would launch in South Africa earlier this month during its Better Together 2021 event, where it outlined its strategy for the year ahead.

The Mate 40 Pro offers a number of high-end features, including improved display technology and a next-generation Space Ring camera system with a 50MP primary lens.

It also runs Android with Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services, which means applications can be sourced from Huawei AppGallery instead of the Google Play Store.

Hardware and design

Like other flagship Huawei devices, the Mate 40 Pro sports a high-resolution OLED display that wraps around the edge of the smartphone and offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

An in-screen fingerprint sensor is embedded below the display, and it sports a punch-hole notch at the top for its 13MP front-facing camera, which is paired with a 3D depth sensor.

On the back of the smartphone is its Space Ring camera system, which houses an impressive 50MP primary lens, along with 20MP and 12MP lenses.

It boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via NanoSD card.

The Mate 40 Pro includes a Kirin 9000 chipset and 5G connectivity for ultra-fast download speeds and low latency.

This hardware is powered by a 4,400mAh battery that delivers all-day battery life and supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Photography and AI features

The Space Ring camera on the back of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is a marquee feature of the smartphone offering impressive Super Zoom photos and clear, high-resolution standard images.

It also offers impressive low-light photography and support for 240FPS 1080p slow-motion video recording, which is a significant improvement over previous generations.

Huawei has fitted the Mate 40 Pro with an updated neural processing unit (NPU), a chip designed specifically for enabling intelligent AI features and machine learning applications.

These include gesture controls, which allow you to interact with your smartphone by performing hand gestures in view of the front-facing camera.

Other significant features offered by the Mate 40 Pro include 66W fast charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and support for wireless screen sharing with your PC.

Below are the specifications and images of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Specifications

Huawei Mate 40 Pro OS Android 10 EMUI 10 Display 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 OLED 90Hz Processor Kirin 9000 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 20MP + 12MP Front camera 13MP, 3D Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Battery 4,400mAh Dimensions 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm Price R19,999

Huawei Mate 40 Pro