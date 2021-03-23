iPhone 12 set to break sales record

The iPhone 12 is on its way to becoming Apple’s best-selling iPhone.

According to Cult of Mac, Wedbush analysts Strecker Backe and Daniel Ives predict Apple will sell between 240 million and 250 million iPhones this year.

“For the March quarter, build orders for iPhones are said to remain in the range of 56 million to 62 million units. Builds for the June quarter are estimated to be unchanged and remain in the mid-40 million range,” Ives writes.

Consequently, if the prediction materialises Apple will beat its current record of 231 million iPhones sold in 2014.

Wedbush analysts claim that they have not seen an iPhone perform like the iPhone 12 lineup since Apple released the redesigned iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in that year.

Considering that the iPhone 6 shifted from squared-off to curved edges, it is only fitting that the iPhone 12 reverses the trend.

The upgrade opportunity

With customers opting to upgrade to a new iPhone, Ives believes that this will not only translate into an unprecedented supercycle upgrade but a “once in a decade opportunity.”

Ultimately, this means that an estimated 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window for an upgrade.

To capitalise, Apple appears to be planning for more iPhone 13 units to be sold at launch. The initial supply chain build orders for the iPhone 13 are expected to be in the range of 100 million units, according to analysts.

That is more than the 80 million units they estimate the iPhone 12 will sell in its first year. Hence, the company expects even more consumers to jump onto the 5G bandwagon once its newest phone is released.