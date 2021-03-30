The cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa, including one which costs less than R5,500

South Africans now have more affordable 5G smartphones to choose from, with prices starting as low as R5,494.
According to research firm Gartner, global sales of 5G smartphones surged by 780% in 2019, climbing from 16,705 units to 213,260.
Due to expanding 5G network rollouts and a wide range of 5G capable smartphones, this momentum is set to continue in 2021.
Gartner predicted that 538,530 5G smartphones will be sold by the end of the year, accounting for 35% of all smartphones shipped.
Senior research director at Gartner Anshul Gupta has said the availability of lower end 5G smartphones will be one of the deciding factors for users to upgrade their existing smartphones in 2021.
The majority of 5G smartphones are still in the high-end segment, which means they are priced at R20,000 or more in South Africa.
Mobile network operators like Vodacom have said that the prices of 5G smartphones will decrease as 5G networks rollouts expand in the country.
South Africa received its first 5G-capable smartphones with the release of the Huawei P40 series in May 2020.
At its release, this smartphone was priced at R16,999 for the 128GB model.
At the time of publication you could pick up the same configuration for R13,299 from Takealot.
There have also been a number of 5G smartphone released over the latter half of 2020 and early 2021 which are cheaper than the Huawei P40.
If your budget is restricted, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for less than half of the P40’s current price.
While its other hardware puts it far behind the P40 in terms of raw performance, it still sports a 5G modem capable of lightning-quick network speeds.
Below are the 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R15,000.
We did not include any of the 5G models which can be imported or bought from specialist importers on trading platforms.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – R5,494
|Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
|OS
|Android 11 One UI 3.0
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6853 octa-core
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP +2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm (205g)
|Price
|R5,494
Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R6,499
|Huawei P40 Lite 5G
|OS
|Android 10 EMUI 10.1 (no GMS)
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD
|Processor
|Kirin 820 octa-core
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Dimensions
|162.31 x 75 x 8.58mm (189g)
|Price
|R6,499
LG Velvet 5G – R10,699
|LG Velvet 5G
|OS
|Android 11 LG UX
|Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G octa-core
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
|Battery
|4,300mAh
|Dimensions
|167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm (180g)
|Price
|R10,699
Huawei P40 – R13,299
|Huawei P40
|OS
|Android 10 EMUI 10.1 (no GMS)
|Display
|6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED
|Processor
|Kirin 990 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6
|Battery
|3,800mAh
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5 mm (175g)
|Price
|R13,299
Vivo X50 5G – R14,299
|Vivo X50 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 90Hz OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
|Battery
|4,200mAh
|Dimensions
|159.54 × 75.39 × 7.55 mm (174g)
|Price
|R14,299
OPPO Reno5 5G – R14,799
|OPPO Reno5 5G
|OS
|Android 11 ColorOS 11.1
|Display
|6.44-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C
|Battery
|4,300mAh
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm (172g)
|Price
|R14,799
