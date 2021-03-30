The cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa, including one which costs less than R5,500

South Africans now have more affordable 5G smartphones to choose from, with prices starting as low as R5,494.

According to research firm Gartner, global sales of 5G smartphones surged by 780% in 2019, climbing from 16,705 units to 213,260.

Due to expanding 5G network rollouts and a wide range of 5G capable smartphones, this momentum is set to continue in 2021.

Gartner predicted that 538,530 5G smartphones will be sold by the end of the year, accounting for 35% of all smartphones shipped.

Senior research director at Gartner Anshul Gupta has said the availability of lower end 5G smartphones will be one of the deciding factors for users to upgrade their existing smartphones in 2021.

The majority of 5G smartphones are still in the high-end segment, which means they are priced at R20,000 or more in South Africa.

Mobile network operators like Vodacom have said that the prices of 5G smartphones will decrease as 5G networks rollouts expand in the country.

South Africa received its first 5G-capable smartphones with the release of the Huawei P40 series in May 2020.

At its release, this smartphone was priced at R16,999 for the 128GB model.

At the time of publication you could pick up the same configuration for R13,299 from Takealot.

There have also been a number of 5G smartphone released over the latter half of 2020 and early 2021 which are cheaper than the Huawei P40.

If your budget is restricted, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for less than half of the P40’s current price.

While its other hardware puts it far behind the P40 in terms of raw performance, it still sports a 5G modem capable of lightning-quick network speeds.

Below are the 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R15,000.

We did not include any of the 5G models which can be imported or bought from specialist importers on trading platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – R5,494

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD Processor MediaTek MT6853 octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP +2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 Battery 5,000mAh Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm (205g) Price R5,494

Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R6,499

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10 EMUI 10.1 (no GMS) Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Kirin 820 octa-core RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Battery 4,000mAh Dimensions 162.31 x 75 x 8.58mm (189g) Price R6,499

LG Velvet 5G – R10,699

LG Velvet 5G OS Android 11 LG UX Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED Processor Snapdragon 765G octa-core RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Battery 4,300mAh Dimensions 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm (180g) Price R10,699

Huawei P40 – R13,299

Huawei P40 OS Android 10 EMUI 10.1 (no GMS) Display 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED Processor Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 Battery 3,800mAh Dimensions 148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5 mm (175g) Price R13,299

Vivo X50 5G – R14,299

Vivo X50 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 90Hz OLED Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Battery 4,200mAh Dimensions 159.54 × 75.39 × 7.55 mm (174g) Price R14,299

OPPO Reno5 5G – R14,799 OPPO Reno5 5G OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 Display 6.44-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C Battery 4,300mAh Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm (172g) Price R14,799

