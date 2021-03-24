OPPO launches Reno5 5G smartphone in South Africa

Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched its Reno5 5G in South Africa.

This marks the company’s first major release in the local market, following the arrival of the budget OPPO A15 and A53s, and mid-range OPPO A72 in September 2020.

Head of Go-to-Market and Operations at OPPO South Africa Liam Faurie said the Reno5 5G was the company’s most ambitious smartphone model yet, offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity, and high-end technology.

“It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer’s daily digital efficiencies, while using humanable technology that improves everyday connections to each other, especially during these uncertain times,” said Faurie.

Aside from 5G connectivity, this Reno5 model comes with super fast charging capability, and a powerful rear camera system.

In the display department, the Reno5 5G offers a 6.43-inch OLED screen with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Its body comes in either Galactic Silver or Starry Black, both of which feature a colour-changing “diamond” finish that reflects off of the user’s attire and surroundings.

For performance the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with either 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on the storage option. In this regard, users can choose between a 128GB and 256GB model.

Camera and battery

Photography is powered by a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP wide lens and 8MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as 2MP macro and 2MP depth cameras, while the front sport a 32MP selfie shooter.

This system supports dual-view video, allowing users to record on both the front and rear camera simultaneously.

Among its most notable features is OPPO’s 65W Super-Vooc flash charge technology.

This allows for a full charge of its 4,300mAh battery from 0-100% in around 36 minutes, the fastest charging time for any smartphone on the market.

For biometric authentication, it sports an in-display fingerprint reader.

Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno5 5G is now available from MTN and Vodacom stores across South Africa starting at R14,999.

Accessories included in the box will be the 6.5A super-vooc enabled charging cable and a pair of wireless earphones.

Below are the specifications and images of the OPPO Reno5 5G.

OPPO Reno5 5G OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 Display 6.43-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C Battery and charging 4,300mAh, 65W wired charging Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm (172g/180g) Price Starting from R14,999

OPPO Reno5 5G

