Qualcomm launches new chip for affordable 5G smartphones

Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 780G processor, which is expected to be available for mid-range smartphones in the second quarter of 2021.

Manufactured using a 5nm process, the 780G processor is the latest addition to the company’s 7-series portfolio, and features new CPU and GPU components.

Qualcomm claimed its Kyro 670 CPU is 40% faster than its predecessor – the Kryo 475 – which shipped in the Snapdragon 768G.

It is designed to bring improved AI performance and camera capturing capabilities.

“The Snapdragon 780G was made to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world,” said vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies Kedar Kondap.

The 780G supports 5G, with its FastConnect 6900 technology theoretically capable of reaching speeds up to 3.6Gbps.

Improvements

Powered by a Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the Snapdragon 780G comes with a fused AI accelerator that pushes platform performance to reduce the amount of battery life phone calls consume, as well as filtering out background noise.

When it comes to photography, it is the first chip in the 7-series that comes with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP).

As a result, smartphones equipped with the 780G chip can take three 25 MP photos simultaneously, by using the camera’s zoom, wide, and ultra-wide lenses.

In addition, Qualcomm has included its latest low-light architecture, claiming that alongside its computational HDR it can capture high-quality images under any lighting condition.

In addition, the Snapdragon 780G offers a number of Qualcomm gaming features.

The platform provides desktop-level capabilities, such as updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gameplay, and True 10-bit HDR gaming, with hundreds of mobile-first features.

With these features, it aims to make top AAA games available to a wider set of smartphone players, as well as to open up next-generation gaming to OEMs and consumers.