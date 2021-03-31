Xiaomi unveils foldable smartphone with liquid lens camera

Xiaomi pulled the wraps off its first official foldable smartphone – the Mi Mix Fold – during the second day of its Mega Launch 2021 event.

The company has previously showcased an ambitious prototype foldable for which the screen could be folded in two places.

Its first real foldable headed to the market, however, will employ the same booklet-style form factor as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphones and Huawei’s Mate X2.

When folded, the user is presented with a narrow 6.52-inch display sporting a 2,520 x 840 resolution.

In its unfolded position, it offers an additional 8.01 inches of screen space boasting a 2,480 x 1,860 resolution.

Xiaomi claimed the foldable screen had been tested to last for 1 million folds, while the hinge can go for at least 200 bends.

Powerful hardware and fluid-based camera

In terms of hardware, the Mi Mix Fold comes with all the bells and whistles which can expected from current smartphone flagships.

The smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

It also features the largest battery and fastest charging speed of any foldable smartphone – packing a large 5,020mAh unit supporting 67W turbo charging.

Where the Mi Mix Fold reality sets itself apart from its rivals, however, is in its unique camera design.

The camera bump sports a triple lens setup comprising a 108MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and 8MP “bionic” camera.

The trick up its sleeve is that bionic camera, which comes with a motor that is capable of manipulating a packet of liquid in order to switch between telephoto and macro modes.

The telephoto mode offers 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom.

Xiaomi claimed this fluid would be able to fucntion in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C.

Availability and pricing

Xiaomi is already taking orders for the Mi Mix Fold in China, where it will launch on 16 April.

Pricing starts at 9,999 yuan (R22,609) for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Below are the specifications and images of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.