Lenovo unveils new gaming smartphone with built-in fans

Lenovo has unveiled its new flagship gaming smartphone – the Legion Phone Duel 2.

The reveal comes days after images of the smartphone were leaked on Chinese social media service Weibo.

Available in Ultimate Black and Titanium White colours, the Legion Phone Duel 2 features a 6.92-inch OLED HDR10 display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate and 720Hz touch rate.

It is designed to operate like a console controller, boasting four ultrasonic shoulder keys, two capacitance screen touchpoints on the back, and two force touchpoints on the front.

These Octa-Triggers are coupled with new dual X-axis haptic vibrations to provide precise touch feedback and a unique sensory gaming experience, Lenovo said.

Like its predecessor, the Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with a 44MP pop-up selfie camera, which is situated on the side to allow streamers to broadcast their gameplay effortlessly while holding the smartphone horizontally.

Specifications

On the inside, Lenovo’s gaming smartphone boasts Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile processor, which provides 35% better GPU performance than its predecessor.

This is paired with 12GB, 16GB, or 18GB LPDDR5 RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

To evenly balance the smartphone’s weight, it features two separate 2,750mAh batteries on both sides of its central processing hardware.

Each of these packs feature their own USB-C charging ports, which support 90W fast charging.

To keep operating temperatures down and ensure reliable performance, Lenovo has employed a Twin Turbo-Fan cooling system that directs cool airflow through the hot components.

The image below illustrates how the Twin Turbo-Fan cooling system circulates cold air through the smartphone.

Availability and pricing

The Legion Phone Duel 2 will debut in China later this month, before heading to Europe in May.

The European model will start at €799.00 (R13,857) for the 256GB storage option.

For €999.00 (R17,325), buyers will get the 512GB configuration as well as a charging dock.

The specifications of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 are shown in the table below.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 OS Android 11 ZUI 12.5 Display 6.92-inch 1080 x 2460 OLED with 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12GB / 16GB / 18GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 64MP + 16 MP Front camera 44MP Battery 5,500mAh (2,750mAh x 2) Dimensions 176 x 78.5 x 9.9mm (259g) Price Starting from €799.00 (R13,857)

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2