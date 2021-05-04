Huawei P50 design leaked in new photos – Report

A user on the popular Chinese social media website Weibo recently leaked photos of what is claimed to be Huawei’s next flagship smartphone – the Huawei P50.

These images appeared to show a design similar to renders of the Huawei P50 previously created by Waqar Khan, which were based on leaked schematics.

The latest photos provided by user @Digital Chat Station offer a first glimpse of a physical device showing the front and back of the device.

It shows Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a flat panel instead of a curved front-display.

In the photos, it appears that Huawei has included a small punch-hole front camera and two cameras each in two circular housings on the rear.

Notably, however, it sports Huawei’s old logo, indicating that it is likely a dummy mock-up device based on currently available design information.

Below is the image provided by @Digital Chat Station.





The Huawei P50 is rumoured to boast Sony’s 1-inch IMX800 camera sensor, which would be a first in the smartphone industry.

Other reports suggest that it will come equipped with a standard wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera.

The P50 will likely be powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000 chipset and is expected to come with Harmony OS pre-installed.

Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly be available in white, black, blue, and beige.

Tough year for Huawei

Huawei is emerging from its most difficult year on record, due to US sanctions suffocating its once dominant smartphone market and hindering its developments in chip manufacturing and 5G networking.

The White House under Biden has kept the policies of his predecessor in place, with no signs of easing up on the Chinese company, prompting Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to steer the company into new areas of growth.

For now, it is unclear when the P50 will be released, but a launch event is expected to happen between May and June 2021.

The following video was created by Waqar Khan and shows digital renderings of the P50 based on leaked schematics.