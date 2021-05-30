20 apps killing your smartphone battery

Fitbit, Uber, Skype, and Facebook are among the worst apps for your smartphone battery.

This is according to a recent analysis performed by cloud storage service pCloud, who assessed 100 of the world’s most popular apps to determine which of them put the most strain on smartphone batteries.

In the study, pCloud looked at three things:

Which built-in functions each app ran in the background – like locations or camera

The percentage of battery each app used

Whether the app supported dark mode

By combining these three factors, the cloud service was able to identify the worst smartphone battery killers.

According to the findings, Fitbit and Verizon accounted for the highest battery percentage usage. Notably, these allowed 14 of the 16 built-in capabilities to operate in the background.

They were followed by Uber, Skype, Facebook, and Airbnb.

The table below shows the top 20 apps that used the most battery.