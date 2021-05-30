20 apps killing your smartphone battery

Fitbit, Uber, Skype, and Facebook are among the worst apps for your smartphone battery.
This is according to a recent analysis performed by cloud storage service pCloud, who assessed 100 of the world’s most popular apps to determine which of them put the most strain on smartphone batteries.
In the study, pCloud looked at three things:
- Which built-in functions each app ran in the background – like locations or camera
- The percentage of battery each app used
- Whether the app supported dark mode
By combining these three factors, the cloud service was able to identify the worst smartphone battery killers.
According to the findings, Fitbit and Verizon accounted for the highest battery percentage usage. Notably, these allowed 14 of the 16 built-in capabilities to operate in the background.
They were followed by Uber, Skype, Facebook, and Airbnb.
The table below shows the top 20 apps that used the most battery.
|Position
|App
|Battery percentage
|1
|Fitbit
|92%
|2
|Verizon
|92%
|3
|Uber
|87%
|4
|Skype
|87%
|5
|82%
|6
|Airbnb
|82%
|7
|Bigo Live
|82%
|8
|79%
|9
|Tinder
|77%
|10
|Bumble
|77%
|11
|Snapchat
|77%
|12
|77%
|13
|Zoom
|77%
|14
|YouTube
|77%
|15
|Booking.com
|77%
|16
|Amazon
|77%
|17
|Telegram
|77%
|18
|Grindr
|72%
|19
|Likke
|72%
|20
|72%
Unsurprisingly, social media apps accounted for six of the top twenty battery-draining smartphone apps.
This is because on average, apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and LinkedIn enable 11 features to run in the background.
Furthermore, in iPhone and Android battery use reports, Facebook consistently ranks as the number one social media app that causes battery depletion.
Facebook continuously asks for permission to access anything from a user’s contacts to their location.
All of these background functions require additional power, which results in excessive battery consumption.
The following image shows which built-in functions each app ran in the background.
Tips to boost your smartphone’s battery life
While smartphones differ in the way that they handle power consumption, there are several easy ways to improve battery life.
If you don’t mind the knock to performance, one of the easiest ways is to turn on power-saving mode.
This mode extends the battery life of the phone by reducing data usage, lowering screen brightness, and decreasing CPU performance.
Some smartphones even allow users to decide which apps should use less power or turn off completely when they are not in use.
You can also control battery usage by turning off your mobile network services or switching to Airplane Mode from the quick settings panel.
However, doing so will disrupt all incoming calls and text messages.
In addition, when a phone buzzes or beeps as you receive a notification, this triggers an internal motor that – as you guessed it – uses energy.
You can go one step further and turn down the vibration intensity in the sounds and vibration setting.
Here, you can also disable haptic feedback so it does not vibrate when typing on the screen.
You can, of course, also just buy a power bank or battery case to extend your phone’s battery life.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.