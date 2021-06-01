Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge can fill a smartphone battery in 8 minutes

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has showcased the world’s fastest wired and wireless smartphone charging.

In a tweet on Monday, the company posted charging times of a customised Xiaomi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery using its HyperCharge 200W wired and 120W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Labs managed to charge the smartphone from 0-100% in just 8 minutes using this wired charging, while the new wireless charging standard took around 15 minutes to reach a full charge.

A supplemental video showing the charging processes revealed that the smartphone was charged to 10% in just 44 seconds using wired charging, while the same percentage was reached in 1 minute on wireless charging.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The new charging speeds put Xiaomi miles ahead of several other Chinese manufacturers vying for the fastest charging crown.

They exceed its own 100W system from two years ago that could charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.

Since then, Xiaomi has upgraded its maximum wired charging speed to 120MW with the Mi 10 Ultra, that can have its 4,500mAh battery charged in 23 minutes.

Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo are other major players punting fast charging capabilities as major reasons to buy their smartphones.

The Chinese version of Vivo’s IQOO 7 smartphone supports 120W wired charging, and can be filled to capacity in around 18 minutes.

OnePlus, meanwhile, offers up to 65W charging, which can take a OnePlus 9 from 0-100% in 29 minutes.

Oppi in 2020 showcased its 125W flash charging system that could charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes, although this is not yet available in an actual smartphone.

Flagship charging speeds in South Africa

These speeds are impressive when compared to a common flagship smartphone in South Africa, like the Galaxy S21.

Its 4,000mAh battery takes around an hour to charge to capacity using Samsung’s 25W Super Fast Charging.

It’s not yet clear if or when the new charging speeds will be offered in a commercially available smartphone.

