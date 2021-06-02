Samsung launches door-to-door smartphone repair service in South Africa

Samsung South Africa has launched a new door-to-door repair service for smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Instead of visiting one of the company’s customer care centres, Samsung device owners will now be able to request a repair online, have their device collected at home or their office, and then returned again once it is fixed.

The pick-up and return service is priced at R330, not including the cost of the repair itself.

Samsung said the service will be available to addresses within 40km of one of its customer care centres.

To use the service, follow these steps:

Fill out the form on this page to provide your and your device’s details.

to provide your and your device’s details. Samsung will then arrange a collection time.

The device will be picked up and you will be able to track the repair progress.

You will be notified when the repair is completed.

A delivery time will be arranged with you.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the product will be sanitised and packaged before the customer.

Supported devices

Samsung said the following devices will be eligible for repair via the service:

Smartphones

All Samsung Galaxy A models

All Samsung Galaxy J models

All Samsung Galaxy S models

All Samsung Galaxy Z models

All Galaxy Note models

Tablets

All Galaxy Tab A models

All Galaxy Tab S models

All Galaxy Tab active models

Wearables