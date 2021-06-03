First official Huawei P50 images revealed

Huawei provided a first look at its upcoming P50 smartphone during the launch of the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system on Wednesday.

The design of the new flagship corresponds with a series of leaks in recent weeks, which have included photos of mock-up devices and renders based on design information from inside sources.

Huawei’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu claimed the P50 “lifts mobile photography to a new level”.

A massive new camera module is featured prominently in a short montage video of the smartphone.

As opposed to the rectangular design of its predecessor, Huawei as opted for two large rings to house the rear camera system.

Three lenses can be seen in the top ring, while the bottom ring appears to contain a single lens alongside some type of sensor.

Notably, an inscription next to the rear camera shows that it boasts a Leica Vario-Summilux-H 1:1.8-3.4/18-125 ASPH camera system, the same model that was featured on 2020’s P40 Pro.

That smartphone offered a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens, 40MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP telephoto, in addition to a 3D Depth sensing camera.

From the images it appears Huawei has added another lens to this setup to improve its capabilities.

A final shot of the smartphone revealed it comes in a golden colour.

Yu also described the smartphone as “a sheer beauty with an ultra-thin and lightweight design, and iconic design language”.

The company kept mum on specifications and a release date, however, with Yu merely stating it was initially planned to launch in spring [autumn in South Africa].

The CEO alluded to the ban on US companies selling chips to Huawei impacting this.

“For reasons you are aware of, a launch date has not yet been set, but we are trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you,” Yu stated.

Below are more images of the Huawei P50 as shown during the Harmony OS 2.0 unveiling.