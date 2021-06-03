New WhatsApp features revealed in group chat with Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is working on adding multi-device support and expanding the functionality of disappearing messages in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo reported.

The new features were confirmed by Facebook during a group chat with WABetaInfo featuring WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“We’re about to turn on ‘disappearing mode’, which turns on disappearing messages in all of your threads so your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral,” Zuckerberg said.

This is in addition to rolling out more disappearing messages features around the world.

Currently WhatsApp only has one mode for disappearing messages, which deletes new messages sent or received in a chat thread after seven days.

Zuckerberg also stated that WhatsApp is about to start rolling out a feature called View Once, which lets you send a message that will disappear after the recipient sees it.

Screenshots of Disappearing Mode and View Once that were shared with WABetaInfo are shown below.

Zuckerberg also confirmed details about multi-device support that were previously data-mined from beta versions of WhatsApp.

The Facebook boss said that it will be possible to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices without an active Internet connection on your main device.

“It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon,” Zuckerberg stated.

Messages will still be end-to-end encrypted when using WhatsApp’s multi-device support.

“I think we’ve solved this in an elegant way and it’ll be the best solution out there,” said Zuckerberg.

Multi-device support for WhatsApp will be available in public beta within the next two months, Cathcart announced.

Cathcart also confirmed that the launch of multi-device support clears the way for WhatsApp on iPad, and that it will be possible to link up to four devices.

In addition to multi-device support and new functionality for disappearing messages, WABetaInfo previously reported that Facebook is working on a number of additional features for WhatsApp.

These include:

End-to-end encrypted backups

Migration of chat history between iOS and Android

Expansion of WhatsApp Payments to Mexico, UK, and Spain

Review voice messages before sending them

Adjustable timers for disappearing messages

No launch dates for any of these features in development at WhatsApp have been confirmed.

