Best smartphones under R3,000 in South Africa

There are numerous capable budget smartphones available in South Africa for less than R3,000.
The expansion of mobile broadband has helped bring online connectivity to people living in rural areas and small towns in South Africa.
Recently, Vodacom announced it completed the rollout of 84 base stations in remote locations across KwaZulu-Natal, bringing cellular connectivity to certain communities for the first time.
Many cannot afford the prices paid by more affluent long-time smartphone users, who in some cases cough up R20,000 or more for the latest flagship models.
However, leading smartphone manufacturers now offer a wide selection of mid-range and budget smartphones to cater to people who need a more affordable device.
Samsung and the Chinese heavyweights
We assembled a list of smartphones from well-known manufacturers available in South Africa that offered a balance of solid specifications and affordability, with price tags between R1,500 and R3,000.
South Korean giant Samsung, which dominates smartphone sales in the country thanks to its Galaxy A series, boasted two strong entries in the form of the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A21s, its two best-selling smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2021.
The Galaxy A21s has a particularly formidable arsenal of specifications at its disposal in this price range including Samsung’s own Exynos 850 processor, a quad rear camera with a 48MP main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.
However, Samsung’s prominence is being challenged by a handful of up-and-coming Chinese makers that are making big inroads globally — Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo offer powerful smartphones for under R3,000 in South Africa.
Perhaps most notable among these is the Xiaomi Rednote 9, which offers the same quad-camera configuration as the Galaxy A21s, but with double the internal storage.
It is also the only smartphone at this price with a 1080p display, while all the others we found only offered 720p resolutions.
Huawei goes missing and South Africa enters the fray
Huawei, however, does not have any strong contenders in this price range at the moment.
Its popular P Smart S and P Smart 2021 handsets are priced between R4,000 and R5,000, and its best entry among our cheaper smartphones was 2019’s Huawei Y6s.
Local manufacturer Mara has also attempted to capture the budget market, with various models models at different affordable price-points.
Its Mara X1 costs R2,799 and offers similar components as the other smartphones we found.
Mara’s primary advantage is that it ships the near-stock Google’s near-stock Android One operating system, as opposed to the third-party skins used by other OEMs to customise the experience on their handsets.
This means it comes with no bloatware, saving valuable storage space and minimising any impacts on performance unwanted apps my cause.
Below are 13 of the best budget smartphones you can buy in South Africa right now.
Honor 8S – R1,574
|Honor 8S
|OS
|Android 9
|Display
|5.71-inch 720 x 1,520 LCD
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 quad-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|3,020mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 9A – R1,699
|Xiaomi Redmi 9A
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.53-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Vivo Y91C – R1,999
|Vivo Y91C
|OS
|Android 8.1
|Display
|6.22-inch 720 x 1,520 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6762R
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|4,030mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 9C – R2,399
|Xiaomi Redmi 9C
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.53-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,00mAh, 10W charging
Hisense Infinity E50 – R2,499
|Hisense Infinity E50
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.55-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc SC9863A octa-core
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,100mAh
Nokia 2.4 – R2,599
|Nokia 2.4
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Samsung Galaxy A11 – R2,699
|Samsung Galaxy A11
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.4-inch 720 x 1,560 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,000mAh, 15W fast charging
Huawei Y6s – R2,799
|Huawei Y6s
|OS
|Android 9
|Display
|6.09-inch 720 x 1,560
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|3,020mAh
Mara X1 – R2,799
|Mara X1
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.09-inch 720 x 1,560 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio MT6761D
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Oppo A15 – R2,999
|Oppo A15
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,230mAh, 10W charging
Samsung Galaxy A21s – R2,999
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|Exynos 850 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 15W fast charging
Vivo Y20 – R2,999
|Vivo Y20
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.51-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 460 octa-core
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Side mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 – R2,999
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,020mAh, 22.5W fast charging
