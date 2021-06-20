Apple’s iPhones dominate the rankings of the most sold smartphones of all time, but until the 2014 release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, it was the Nokia 5230 that held the record as the best-selling smartphone of all time.
It could be argued that the Nokia 5230, released in 2009, still holds its title if you count the sales of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus separately.
Unfortunately, there are no separate sales estimates available for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, making it difficult to prove one way or the other.
When Apple released the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus it significantly increased the screen size of its smartphones, owing to pressure from rivals like Samsung that were gaining market share with their larger displays.
The move paid off handsomely and Apple sold 222 million of these smartphones to date.
Another runaway success for Apple was the iPhone 11. It released in 2019 and is estimated to have sold over 100 million units to date, placing it at number three on these charts.
Other Apple smartphones in the top ten include the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 5.
Completing the top 10 are the formidable Samsung Galaxy S4, released in 2013, and the Samsung Galaxy S3 and S3 Mini.
Together these three Samsung devices have sold around 150 million units to date.
While Android-based smartphones from Samsung and Huawei are more common in South Africa, Apple is very popular in some of the biggest smartphone markets in the world — including its home ground of the United States.
According to Newzoo’s Global Mobile Market Report, the US has one of the highest penetration rates for smartphone users at over 80%.
With a market share of around 55% in a country with a population of more than 300 million people, it’s easy to see why Apple’s iPhones account for seven of the top ten touchscreen-based smartphones sold in the world.
Below are images, specifications, pricing, and the latest reported sales numbers of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of all time. The list does not include any feature phones, bar phones, or flip phones.
In rows where more than one specification is noted, the top refers to the higher-end model and the bottom to the lower-end variant.
This ranking is derived from statistics collected on the Wikipedia page for the list of best-selling mobile phones, which cites sales estimates from various sources all over the web.
1. Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (2014) — 222 million units
|Apple iPhone 6
Apple iPhone 6 Plus
|Original OS
|iOS 8
|Display
|4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD
5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Apple A8
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB / 128GB
16GB / 64GB / 128GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|1.2MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Lightning, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Touch ID
|Battery
|1,810mAh
2,915mAh
|Launch price
|R9,899
R10,999
2. Nokia 5230 (2009) — 150 million units
|Nokia 5230
|OS
|Symbian 9.4
|Display
|3.2-inch 360 x 640 TFT resistive LCD
|Processor
|434MHz ARM 11
|RAM
|128MB
|Storage
|70MB internal, MicroSDHC reader
|Rear camera
|2MP
|Front camera
|–
|Connectivity and ports
|Bluetooth 2.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|3G
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|1,320mAh
|Launch price
|£119 (R2,300)
3. Apple iPhone 11 (2019) — 102.1 million units
|Apple iPhone 11
|OS
|iOS 13
|Display
|6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 IPS LCD
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|12MP + 3D sensor
|Connectivity and ports
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|3,110mAh
|Launch price
|R14,999
4. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (2017) — 86.3 million units
|Apple iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|OS
|iOS 11
|Display
|4.7–inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD
5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD
|Processor
|A11 Bionic
|RAM
|2GB
3GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
12 MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Touch ID
|Battery
|1,821mAh
2,691mAh
|Launch price
|R13,499
R15,499
5. Samsung Galaxy S4 (2013) — 80 million units
|Samsung Galaxy S4
|OS
|Android 4.2.2
|Display
|5.0-inch 1,080 x 1,920 OLED
|Processor
|Exynos 5410 Octa
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB, microSDXC card reader
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|2MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|2,600mAh
|Launch price
|R8,499
6. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (2016) — 78.3 million units
|Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|OS
|iOS 10
|Display
|4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD
5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Apple A10 Fusion
|RAM
|2GB
3GB
|Storage
|32GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Touch ID
|Battery
|1,960mAh
2,900mAh
|Launch price
|R12,999
R15,499
7. Apple iPhone XR (2018) — 77.4 million units
|Apple iPhone XR
|OS
|iOS 12
|Display
|6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 IPS LCD
|Processor
|A12 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,942mAh
|Launch price
|R16,999
8. Apple iPhone 5 (2012) — 70 million units
|Apple iPhone 5
|OS
|iOS 6
|Display
|4.0-inch 640 x 1,136 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Apple A6
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|1.2MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Lightning, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|1,440mAh
9. Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini and Galaxy S3 (2012) — 70 million units
|Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy S3
|OS
|Android 4.0
|Display
|4.0-inc 480 x 800 OLED
4.8-inch 720 x 1,280 OLED
|Processor
|NovaThor U8420
Exynos 4412 Quad
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB / 16GB, microSDHC card reader
16GB / 32GB / 64GB, microSDXC card reader
|Rear camera
|5MP
8MP
|Front camera
|VGA
1.9MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|3G
3G (original)
|Biometrics
|–
|Battery
|1,500mAh
2,100mAh
|Launch price
|R4,599
R7,500
10. Apple iPhone X (2017) — 63 million units
|Apple iPhone X
|OS
|iOS 11
|Display
|5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 OLED
|Processor
|A11 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity and ports
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,716mAh
|Launch price
|R20,499
