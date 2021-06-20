Apple’s iPhones dominate the rankings of the most sold smartphones of all time, but until the 2014 release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, it was the Nokia 5230 that held the record as the best-selling smartphone of all time.

It could be argued that the Nokia 5230, released in 2009, still holds its title if you count the sales of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus separately.

Unfortunately, there are no separate sales estimates available for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, making it difficult to prove one way or the other.

When Apple released the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus it significantly increased the screen size of its smartphones, owing to pressure from rivals like Samsung that were gaining market share with their larger displays.

The move paid off handsomely and Apple sold 222 million of these smartphones to date.

Another runaway success for Apple was the iPhone 11. It released in 2019 and is estimated to have sold over 100 million units to date, placing it at number three on these charts.

Other Apple smartphones in the top ten include the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 5.

Completing the top 10 are the formidable Samsung Galaxy S4, released in 2013, and the Samsung Galaxy S3 and S3 Mini.

Together these three Samsung devices have sold around 150 million units to date.

While Android-based smartphones from Samsung and Huawei are more common in South Africa, Apple is very popular in some of the biggest smartphone markets in the world — including its home ground of the United States.

According to Newzoo’s Global Mobile Market Report, the US has one of the highest penetration rates for smartphone users at over 80%.

With a market share of around 55% in a country with a population of more than 300 million people, it’s easy to see why Apple’s iPhones account for seven of the top ten touchscreen-based smartphones sold in the world.

Below are images, specifications, pricing, and the latest reported sales numbers of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of all time. The list does not include any feature phones, bar phones, or flip phones.

In rows where more than one specification is noted, the top refers to the higher-end model and the bottom to the lower-end variant.

This ranking is derived from statistics collected on the Wikipedia page for the list of best-selling mobile phones, which cites sales estimates from various sources all over the web.

1. Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (2014) — 222 million units

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus Original OS iOS 8 Display 4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD

5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD Processor Apple A8 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB / 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

16GB / 64GB / 128GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 1.2MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Lightning, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Biometrics Touch ID Battery 1,810mAh

2,915mAh Launch price R9,899

R10,999

2. Nokia 5230 (2009) — 150 million units

Nokia 5230 OS Symbian 9.4 Display 3.2-inch 360 x 640 TFT resistive LCD Processor 434MHz ARM 11 RAM 128MB Storage 70MB internal, MicroSDHC reader Rear camera 2MP Front camera – Connectivity and ports Bluetooth 2.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 3G Biometrics – Battery 1,320mAh Launch price £119 (R2,300)

3. Apple iPhone 11 (2019) — 102.1 million units

Apple iPhone 11 OS iOS 13 Display 6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 IPS LCD Processor A13 Bionic RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP + 3D sensor Connectivity and ports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cellular LTE Biometrics Face ID Battery 3,110mAh Launch price R14,999

4. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (2017) — 86.3 million units

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus OS iOS 11 Display 4.7–inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD

5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD Processor A11 Bionic RAM 2GB

3GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP

12 MP + 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cellular LTE Biometrics Touch ID Battery 1,821mAh

2,691mAh Launch price R13,499

R15,499

5. Samsung Galaxy S4 (2013) — 80 million units

Samsung Galaxy S4 OS Android 4.2.2 Display 5.0-inch 1,080 x 1,920 OLED Processor Exynos 5410 Octa RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, microSDXC card reader Rear camera 13MP Front camera 2MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Biometrics – Battery 2,600mAh Launch price R8,499

6. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (2016) — 78.3 million units

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus OS iOS 10 Display 4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 IPS LCD

5.5-inch 1,080 x 1,920 IPS LCD Processor Apple A10 Fusion RAM 2GB

3GB Storage 32GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP

12MP + 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Lightning Cellular LTE Biometrics Touch ID Battery 1,960mAh

2,900mAh Launch price R12,999

R15,499

7. Apple iPhone XR (2018) — 77.4 million units

Apple iPhone XR OS iOS 12 Display 6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 IPS LCD Processor A12 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cellular LTE Biometrics Face ID Battery 2,942mAh Launch price R16,999

8. Apple iPhone 5 (2012) — 70 million units

Apple iPhone 5 OS iOS 6 Display 4.0-inch 640 x 1,136 IPS LCD Processor Apple A6 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 1.2MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Lightning, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Biometrics – Battery 1,440mAh

9. Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini and Galaxy S3 (2012) — 70 million units

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy S3 OS Android 4.0 Display 4.0-inc 480 x 800 OLED

4.8-inch 720 x 1,280 OLED Processor NovaThor U8420

Exynos 4412 Quad RAM 1GB Storage 8GB / 16GB, microSDHC card reader

16GB / 32GB / 64GB, microSDXC card reader Rear camera 5MP

8MP Front camera VGA

1.9MP Connectivity and ports 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 3G

3G (original) Biometrics – Battery 1,500mAh

2,100mAh Launch price R4,599

R7,500

10. Apple iPhone X (2017) — 63 million units

Apple iPhone X OS iOS 11 Display 5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 OLED Processor A11 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity and ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cellular LTE Biometrics Face ID Battery 2,716mAh Launch price R20,499

