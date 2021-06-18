iPhone prices in South Africa vs the world

18 June 2021

iPhone 12 prices vary significantly around the globe and South Africa is one of the most expensive countries to buy an Apple smartphone, a MyBroadband price comparison has shown.

Of the products in its portfolio, the iPhone generates the most revenue for Apple by a massive margin.

According to Apple’s latest financial results, the iPhone brought in over $47 billion in sales in Q1 2021. The company’s services business, it’s next-biggest earner, generated $16.9 billion in revenue.

For our iPhone price comparison we chose the cheapest variant of iPhone 12 available — the iPhone 12 64GB.

Pricing within countries can vary between retailers and we therefore used the prices from the official Apple online store in each country where available.

In countries where Apple does not operate its online store, like Mauritius and South Africa, we used a price from the official retailer as indicated on the Apple website.

Note that US pricing does not include tax, as this varies across the country. State and local governments can all levy their own sales taxes and they can range anywhere between 0% and 11.5%.

Below is a table ranking iPhone 12 prices from 14 countries around the globe, with pricing ranked from lowest to highest.

Country Price
United States R11,398
Hong Kong R12,042
United Arab Emirates R12,712
China R13,522
Australia R14,275
New Zealand R14,724
Mauritius R14,968
India R14,988
Netherlands R15,229
Russia R15,312
United Kingdom R15,495
South Africa R16,499
Namibia R16,999
Brazil R21,736

For a better idea of how these prices stack up against one another, the chart below shows the iPhone 12 prices compared as a percentage relative of the South African price.

iphone 12 price comparison vs south africa

