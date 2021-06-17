Leica launches first smartphone – Featuring a massive camera with a lens cap

The first-ever Leica-branded smartphone – the Leitz Phone 1 – will be launched in July.
The German camera company is renowned for making high-quality photographic equipment used by professionals and enthusiasts alike.
It has partnered with a number of smartphone manufacturers to bring its photographic expertise to mobile devices, with the most notable being Huawei’s flagship P-series and Mate series, which have received high praise for their camera systems.
At its core, the Leitz 1 is actually a rebranded Sharp Aquos R6, with the only differences being its design and circular camera bump.
The rear camera is a single 1-inch 20MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At that size, it is the largest on any smartphone.
Leica includes a magnetic lens cap in the phone’s box to protect it from bumps and scratches.
On the front, users get a 12.6MP selfie camera.
Flagship hardware
On the display and performance side, the Leitz 1 boasts all the bells and whistles of a proper flagship smartphone.
The 6.6-inch OLED display boasts a 2,730 x 1,260 resolution, with an effective 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM, boasts 256GB of internal storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
5G cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 are also supported.
Pricing and availability
For now, the Leitz 1 is exclusive to Softbank, a telecoms service provider in Japan.
It will be selling for 87,920 yen (R11,180), with the lens cap and Leica-branded hard case included.
Below are the specifications and images of the Leica Leitz Phone 1.
|Leica Leitz Phone 1
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.6-inch 2,730 x 1,260 curved OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|20MP
|Front camera
|12.6MP
|Connectivity and ports
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Unknown
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Launch price
|87,920 yen (R11,180)
