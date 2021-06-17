Leica launches first smartphone – Featuring a massive camera with a lens cap

The first-ever Leica-branded smartphone – the Leitz Phone 1 – will be launched in July.

The German camera company is renowned for making high-quality photographic equipment used by professionals and enthusiasts alike.

It has partnered with a number of smartphone manufacturers to bring its photographic expertise to mobile devices, with the most notable being Huawei’s flagship P-series and Mate series, which have received high praise for their camera systems.

At its core, the Leitz 1 is actually a rebranded Sharp Aquos R6, with the only differences being its design and circular camera bump.

The rear camera is a single 1-inch 20MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At that size, it is the largest on any smartphone.

Leica includes a magnetic lens cap in the phone’s box to protect it from bumps and scratches.

On the front, users get a 12.6MP selfie camera.

Flagship hardware

On the display and performance side, the Leitz 1 boasts all the bells and whistles of a proper flagship smartphone.

The 6.6-inch OLED display boasts a 2,730 x 1,260 resolution, with an effective 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM, boasts 256GB of internal storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

5G cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 are also supported.

Pricing and availability

For now, the Leitz 1 is exclusive to Softbank, a telecoms service provider in Japan.

It will be selling for 87,920 yen (R11,180), with the lens cap and Leica-branded hard case included.

Below are the specifications and images of the Leica Leitz Phone 1.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 OS Android 11 Display 6.6-inch 2,730 x 1,260 curved OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 20MP Front camera 12.6MP Connectivity and ports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Unknown Battery 5,000mAh Launch price 87,920 yen (R11,180)

