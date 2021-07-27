Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 images leaked

Details about Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2 has been leaked in a video recently posted to YouTube.

The second version of the company’s booklet-style dual-screen smartphone is expected to be released in September or October.

Although the source of the images — Tech Rat — seems questionable, Windows Central’s Zac Bowden has claimed that the photos are of a genuine near-final prototype Surface Duo 2.

The photos show the rear and sides of the smartphone in several positions.

The material on the rear chassis appears to be frosted glass in black or white colours.

One of the apparent main upgrades seen in the images is the addition of a rear triple camera system.

The original Surface Duo only had a single 11MP camera at the top of the right display.

Rotating the display all the way to the back of the left unit would then allow the user to take photos like on a conventional smartphone.

Microsoft appears to have made an about-turn on this implementation, opting for the camera bump you get on most modern flagships.

Reports suggested that the rear camera system on the Surface Duo 2 will comprise a standard wide camera accompanied by an ultrawide and telephoto lens.

The photos also indicate that the fingerprint button has been moved up the side and embedded into the power button.

The USB-C port, a weak point in the previous device, has been shifted to the centre of the bottom of the right-side display.

Other design elements — such as the position of the Surface logo and hinges — appear similar to its predecessor.

While little is known about the internal hardware on this model, leaks have hinted that it will pack a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and an NFC chip for contactless payments.

Below is the full video from Tech Rat with more photos of the Surface Duo 2.